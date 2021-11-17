‘Teaching religion to spit in food?’ Maulana Alimuddin Asadi called it ‘faith’, BJP leaders were upset on hearing it; started asking these questions

A video of a roti maker by spitting in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district went viral on social media. After which the person was arrested in the case. Many such videos have been going viral from time to time on social media. In such a situation, there was a debate on this issue in News18 India’s live debate.

This debate was seen between Maulana Alimuddin Asadi and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. During this Maulana Alimuddin Asadi said that this is ‘faith’. In such a situation, during the debate, the anchor of the show Aman Chopra also started questioning Maulana Alimuddin Asadi- ‘Hey, why should I eat spit in the affair of your faith?’ Video Share this statement of Maulana BJP leader grasshopper Mani Tripathi said: “If ever eaten a given that any such” faith “pity me, is that” faith has those “never did anything to eat, they’re pledge .’

In the video, Maulana is seen saying- ‘Look at this picture of Bombay, playing on your screen. This is faith, no one is spitting on spoons. Or no one is spitting on utensils.’ On hearing this, the anchors of News18 India get upset and say loudly that why should I eat spit in the wake of your faith.

After this, Aman Chopra also shared the video of this debate from his Twitter account, in which the anchors seem to be asking the cleric whether you agreed that means you also have such a restaurant. You too have such a dhaba running in which you spit and feed. On this Maulana says – No, this is absolutely wrong. Anchor turns and asks- Hey, you just said that this is our custom, we feed. You just said that you have faith. it’s too dangerous.’

Aman Chopra further said- Today when I was coming for the debate, I was feeling that it has nothing to do with religion. But Maulana Asadi proved me wrong by saying that this is their faith – spitting in roti, spitting in biriyani, spitting in rice.

If ever you have eaten something from someone with such “faith”, then feel sorry, you should never eat the lamp of such “faith”, take this vow. pic.twitter.com/jBX6Kv431N — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) November 16, 2021

During the debate, BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay also asked – “After all, what is the thinking that is telling you to spit, whose thinking is such that if we have to feed dirty things then he can do anything”.

During the debate, the BJP leader said – Incidents of spit have come to the fore in the last several years. Due to social media, earlier people did not have smart phones. This process is already going on. Videos of spitting in water, spitting in juice, spitting in milk and rice, spitting on vegetables and fruits have come to the fore. It can also happen that if the color of lentils is yellow, then toilet has also been done in it. Whose thinking is such that if we have to spread dirt, then he can do anything.

The post ‘Religion teaches to spit in food?’ Maulana Alimuddin Asadi called it ‘faith’, BJP leaders were upset on hearing it; Started asking this question appeared first on Jansatta.



#Teaching #religion #spit #food #Maulana #Alimuddin #Asadi #called #faith #BJP #leaders #upset #hearing #started #questions