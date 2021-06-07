Team 1952 crowned PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Bangladesh champions 

The Great Finals of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship (PMCC) 2021 Bangladesh ultimately got here to an discontinue with 1952 defending their Championship once more rising as ultimate champions yet one more time.

The top 16 teams throughout the nation battled it out over 15 fits to be topped champions. The finals began on June 4th with 5 fits being performed on every day basis.

On the discontinue of the finals, 1952 got here out on high with 81 kills and 194 sides with the abet of 4 rooster dinners. After primary the edges desk for essentially the most well-known two days, A1 Esports ended up second with 91 kills and 184 sides. It was Venom Legends who clinched third area with 78 kills and 149 sides, adopted by fan-favourite Future Station in fourth area.

1952 Magnet was the MVP of PUBG Mobile Campus Champions Bangladesh

1952 Magnet was awarded MVP throughout the finals as he dealt 4797 misery and eradicated 30 enemie. On cheap, he survived 21 minutes and 48 seconds, aiding his teammates with 13 frags.

Prize pool distribution of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021: Bangladesh

The Campus Championship 2021 featured a large prize pool of 30,000 USD (25 Lakhs BDT).

1st area: 10,000 USD- 1952

2nd area: 5,000 USD- A1 Esports

third area: 3,200 USD- Venom Legends

4th area: 1,700 USD- Future Station

Fifth area: 1,700 USD- Martyrs 1971

Sixth area: 1,200 USD- Infernal Parasite GX

seventh area: 1,200 USD- PHANTOMES

Eighth area: 1,000 USD- TRZ Esports

Ninth area: 1,000 USD- KS Axe

tenth region- 500 USD- Team IR

eleventh region- 500 USD- ABCxNBSQ

twelfth region- 500 USD- X Brother ES

thirteenth region- 500 USD- Putrid Diagram X

14th region- 500 USD- Exentric Infinity

fifteenth region- 500 USD- NRZ Esports

sixteenth region- 500 USD- BIP Esports

MVP of the match: 500 USD- 1952 Magnet

High 4 players from PMCC Finals

1. Venom Itemizing Metal Shot- 31 kills

2. 1952 Magnet- 30 kills

3. A1 Esports RXJAX- 29 kills

4. A1 Esports Dante- 24 kills

