team-has-record-of-second-most-win-in-history-of-t20-world-cup-also-ms-dhoni-have-the-record-of-most-matches-as-a-captain- and-dismissal-as-wicketkeeper – T20 World Cup: Team India is second in terms of winning most matches, MS Dhoni also has this special record

The Indian team is the second team to win the most matches in the history of T20 World Cup. Apart from this, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a special record including most wickets behind the wicket.

The Indian team will start its campaign against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 from October 24. Before this, if we look at some records, then the Indian team is second in terms of winning the most matches in the history of the tournament. (Note: These figures are for the 2016 World Cup)

Apart from this, the name of former India captain and current mentor MS Dhoni has the record of captaincy in most matches. At the same time, he is also the wicket-keeper with the most dismissals behind the wicket in the T20 World Cup.

Apart from this, former Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara is the most successful captain in the history of this tournament. He has won a total of 14 matches under his captaincy and his success rate is 71.42 percent.

Apart from this, Dhoni has captained the most in 33 matches of T20 World Cup. At the same time, he has dismissed players from behind the wicket a total of 32 times through catches or stumpings.

Which team played most matches in T20 World Cup?

Sri Lanka- 35

Pakistan- 34

India- 33

England- 32

West Indies- 31

New Zealand- 30

South Africa- 30

Australia- 29

Top 5 teams that won most matches in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka- 22

India- 20

Pakistan – 19

South Africa – 18

West Indies – 17

This time the Indian team will start its campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan from October 24. The Indian team has been placed in Group-2 for Super-12. Along with India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 (the second team in Group A of the Qualifier) ​​and B1 (the top team in Group B of the Qualifier) ​​will be in this group.

The T20 World Cup was first organized in 2007. India won this tournament by defeating Pakistan in the final. The last time the T20 World Cup was held in 2016. In the final match there, West Indies won the title for the second time by defeating England.