Team Hockey Coach Graham Reed: Proud to play a role in this victory: Indian Hockey Coach Graham Reed – It is a matter of pride to play a role in this victory, Indian Hockey Coach Graham Reed

Graham Reid, the Australian coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, which won the Olympic bronze medal after defeating Germany after 41 years, said on Thursday that it was a privilege to be a part of the revival of hockey in India. Reid, who was part of the Australian team that won a silver medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, became India’s coach in 2019. He always emphasized on process and confidence in the youth for good results in stages like the Olympics.
“Along with the country, this team has been waiting for a medal for a long time,” Reed said. I know what hockey means to India and I am very happy to be a part of it.
The Indian team was once trailing 1-3 and Reed said he has taught the players never to give up hope of a comeback. He said, ‘Before the match I told him, if anything, do better than your best. For example, if you lag behind, you have to show a different level of drama and that’s what he did.
Reed said, ‘The match never ends until it’s over. The quality of this team is that he tried to come back without giving up. He especially praised German goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, saying, “It’s good to have a player like Sreejesh in front of the goal. Luckily we didn’t have to go to the shootout. He is a veteran of Indian hockey. He has worked very hard and when he came here. He appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Sports and the Sports Authority of India.
