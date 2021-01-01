Team India at the opening ceremony: Watch the video of Team India at the opening ceremony; Team India at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics; Tokyo Paralympic Opening Ceremony: Smile on the face, tricolor in hand … Team India made a grand entry in the Paralympic Opening Ceremony.

After the Olympics, the thrill of the Paralympics will now be seen in Tokyo. The grand opening ceremony of the competition took place on Tuesday in the Japanese capital. At the inauguration ceremony, the Indian team led by Tech Chand marched towards the sports village. He was walking proudly with the tricolor, while the other members were following him. Everyone wore a mask and had a tricolor in both hands.Just hours before the inauguration ceremony, pre-determined flag bearer Mariappan Thangavelu and five other members of the Indian contingent were isolated after coming in contact with a person infected with the Covid 1 infection. None of the players have tested positive in the last six days.

As a precautionary measure, they will remain in quarantine. Mariyappan was replaced by Tech Chand as the flag bearer. It is worth noting that he was tested for 6 days upon his arrival in Tokyo and all his reports are negative, but the organizing committee has advised that Mariapan should not attend the opening ceremony today.

Mariappan, who competes in the men’s high jump F42 competition, is allowed to practice, but his timing will be different. The F42 category is for athletic athletes who have an inactive range of leg weakness, leg length, muscle weakness, or leg motion.

