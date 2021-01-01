Team India Celebration Video: Watch the BCCI posted video of the Indian team celebrating its historic victory in the second Test at the Oval against England

Highlights After Lord’s, India also hoisted the tricolor in the Oval Test

Kohli won the third Test as captain in England

5th Test between India and England from September 10

New Delhi

The Indian cricket team recorded a spectacular victory over hosts England (India v England) by 157 runs in the Oval Test. Team India is leading 2-1 in the five-match Test series. The fifth and final Test of the series will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from 10 September.

The players of Team India are very happy with the victory at the Oval after 50 years. The Indian team and support staff celebrated the victory. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video of the dressing room on its official Twitter handle in which Team India opener Rohit Sharma, pacer Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur reacted.

In the dressing room, batting coach Vikram Rathore and other support staff are hugging and congratulating each other. The BCCI captioned, ‘Unseen views and reactions from the dressing room after Team India’s spectacular victory at the Oval.’

In the video, Umesh says, ‘We knew the wicket was a bit flat and we had to work a little harder for the wicket. We tried to throw good lengths and try to stop the runs because we knew the wickets would definitely come.

After India’s victory, Kohli played ‘Baja’, some called him ‘classless’, some supported him

On the current tour, Umesh got his first chance to play in the Oval Test, in which he took a total of 6 wickets. Umesh was included in the playing XI to replace the injured Mohammad Shami.

India exposes all shortcomings in England Test squad: Vaughan

On the other hand, apart from bowling, Shardul, who has done well in batting, said, ‘Looks great. I wanted to prove my worth by doing well in this match. In the current Test series, Shardul has scored 117 runs in 3 innings with two fifties. In addition, Shardul has 7 wickets in his account.