Team India flies the flag in England: Team India flies the tricolor in England; Team India hoists flag in England: Indian team hoists tricolor in England on Independence Day, sings national anthem, watch video

The Indian cricket team celebrated its 75th Independence Day before the start of the fourth day of the Lord’s Test against England. Captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri hoisted the tricolor in the presence of the team and all the members of the team sang the national anthem together. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video of this special occasion on Twitter.

On the fourth day, the Indian team started its second innings. The stumps were declared at the end of England’s innings on the third day. Captain Joe Root’s unbeaten 180 and a 121-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Johnny Bairstow helped England take a 271-run lead at 391 on stumps on the third day of the second Test against India on Saturday.



The Indian bowlers struggled a lot in the first session but then returned with success in the second and third sessions. Otherwise, it was once thought that the England team would take a big lead. But James Anderson’s wicket in the last ball of the day reduced England’s lead to 391 for 27. India had scored 364 in the first innings.

Among Indian bowlers, Mohammad Siraj took four for 94 and Ishant Sharma took two for 69 in the final session. Jaspreet Bumrah (79 in 26 overs) was initially troubled by his balls but could not get a single wicket. He also bowled 13 no balls.

