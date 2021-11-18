Team India Gains 50th Victory by chasing makes special record in first match of rohit sharma rahul dravid duo against New Zealand in first t20

The Indian team has made a special record by defeating New Zealand by 5 wickets in the first T20 match. The biggest thing is that Team India has become the first team to do so. This was India’s 50th victory while chasing in T20 International.

India won the first match of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand by 5 wickets. Team India appeared in a completely new avatar in this match. For the first time, under the leadership of head coach Rahul Dravid and T20 captain Rohit Sharma, the Indian team landed and registered a 50th victory while chasing. The special thing is that no team has ever been able to do this before.

India achieved the target of 165 runs in this match losing 5 wickets in 19.4 overs. This was India’s 50th victory while chasing the target. In this case, Australia and Pakistan are in second and third place with 49 wins respectively. These teams are followed by England, South Africa and New Zealand with 42, 35 and 32 wins respectively.

If we talk about the overall record, then India has played a total of 151 T20 International matches so far. India registered its 93rd win in the first T20I against New Zealand. Chasing the target, India have registered 50 and 43 wins while playing first.

This was Rohit Sharma’s 20th T20 match as captain and he got the 16th victory. The team has faced defeat only four times under his captaincy. His winning percentage is 80 percent.

Sitting in the dugout, Rohit Sharma raised his hand on Mohammad Siraj, everyone was surprised to see this; Video viral on social media

On the other hand, if we talk about Virat Kohli, under his captaincy, India has won 30 matches out of 50 and lost 16. In this 2 matches were tied and two were inconclusive. His winning percentage is 64.58.

In this case, India’s world-winning captain MS Dhoni is behind both. Under his captaincy, India has won 41 matches in just 72 and lost 28. Apart from this, one match was tied and two matches were inconclusive. His winning percentage is 59.28.

Most wins while chasing in T20Is: 50 – India

49 – Australia

49 – Pakistan

42 – England

35 – South Africa

32 – New Zealand

31 – Sri Lanka

31 – West Indies

25 – Ireland

23 – Netherlands

22 – Afghanistan

22 – Bangladesh — saurabh sharma (@cntact2saurabh) November 17, 2021

Significantly, in the first T20 match, India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Playing first, New Zealand scored 164 for 6 wickets. In reply, the Indian team started well and easily India was moving towards victory.

The match reached an exciting turn in the last two overs. Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant hit a four each in the last over to give the team a 5-wicket victory.