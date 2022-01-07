Team India miss Virat Kohli in 3rd test Cape Town Veteran Indian madan lal say Cheteshwar Pujara is right debate with vikrant gupta on aaj tak tv channel Veteran Indians said on anchor’s question

Let us tell you that in the second test, India had to face defeat by 7 wickets. Indian team failed to defend the target of 240 runs. This is India’s first loss to the Wanderers in the last 30 years. After this Kohli’s captaincy figures went viral on social media.

There have been two Tests of the 3-match series between India and South Africa. After two Tests, the series is tied at 1-1. The third Test is to be played from January 11 to 15 at Newlands, Cape Town. Virat Kohli missed the second test match due to a strain in his upper backbone.

No information has been revealed so far about whether he will be able to be fit by January 11. However, in a statement by Cheteshwar Pujara in the press conference, questions have been raised about his playing in the third Test.

During the debate on Aaj Tak, Madanlal, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team and a legendary bowler of his time, even said why Pujara said this or how much truth is there in this.

During the debate on Aaj Tak, anchor Vikrant Gupta asked Madanlal, ‘I don’t know how to watch this news. Cheteshwar Pujara was asked about Virat Kohli’s fitness in the press conference. To this he said that I cannot officially tell you yet. That is the job of the physio. But he is making progress. There is improvement in them and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) will update you soon.

Madanlal was shocked when he heard the word BCCI from the anchor’s mouth. He said, ‘BCCI…. It doesn’t make any sense. It will be given by the physio or the team management. To this the anchor said, ‘Is it something that Virat Kohli is not available in the next test also?’

On this question of Vikrant, Madanlal said, ‘No, see. BCCI means no one there, because the physio there will give updates. Yeh to Pujara… What he has said is true, but I don’t know how true or not.

Defending 200 runs under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, Team India never lost a Test match. People also wrote on social media that Team India missed Virat Kohli’s aggressive attitude in the second Test.