Team India Not Won ODI Against West Indies in Ahmedabad For 20 Years In Narendra Modi Stadium India Success Rate is 40 Percent

Team India Record In Motera Ahmedabad: On this cricket ground in Ahmedabad, India got the only victory against West Indies under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly (2002).

The 3 match ODI and 3 T20 series between India and West Indies is to start from 6 February 2022. All matches of the ODI series are to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Talking about One Day International matches, the record of the Indian team in this stadium in Ahmedabad is not special.

Team India has played 10 ODI matches (includes only bilateral series matches) at this ground so far. Out of these, he has to face defeat in 6, while has won only 4. Team India has played 3 matches (only bilateral series) against West Indies at this ground so far.

Of these, 2 have faced defeat. He has got only one win against West Indies at this ground, which was got on 15 November 2002 i.e. Team India is waiting for victory against West Indies in One Day International match at this ground for 20 years.

At this cricket ground in Ahmedabad, India got the only victory against West Indies under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly (2002). At the same time, the Indian team had to face defeat under the leadership of Virender Sehwag (2011) and Ravi Shastri (1988).

India also lost against the West Indies in the ICC Champions Trophy in October 2006 and the CAB Jubilee Tournament (Hero Cup) in November 1993. West Indies beat India by 3 wickets on 26 October 2006 and 69 runs on 16 November 1993.

Overall, the Indian ODI team has played 15 ODIs at this ground. Out of these, he has to face defeat in 8, while he has won in 7. He played his last ODI at this ground on 6 November 2014 against Sri Lanka.

India won that match against Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. India got that victory on this ground after 9 years. In fact, before November 2014, he had to face defeat in 4 consecutive ODIs at this ground.