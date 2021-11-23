Team India Players surprised to see Shreyas Iyer Magic Mohammad Siraj Ruturaj Gaikwad to be surprised be amazed jaw drops how did this happen man Watch Video

Such videos showing Shreyas Iyer’s magic have gone viral in the past as well. This time he has done the work of changing the color of the playing cards. In the video, Shreyas Iyer is saying that he is going to show a very special item today.

The players of Team India are surprised to see the magic of Shreyas Iyer, one of the trusted middle-order batsmen of the Indian cricket team. Mohammad Siraj could not believe his eyes. This video showing the magic of Shreyas Iyer has also been shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its social media platforms. This video of him is viral.

Shreyas Iyer has a deck of cards in his hand. He asks Mohammad Siraj to take out any one card (leaf) from the deck as per his wish. After this Shreyas says that you should show it to your partner Rituraj Gaikwad and also on the camera which card it is.

The card that Siraj draws is the four of the order. Siraj shows that card to the camera. After this Shreyas Iyer says that now you show me this. Shreyas Iyer after seeing the card takes it in his hand and mixes it with the other cards. He then shuffles the deck of cards. Then Shreyas Iyer tells Siraj to spread both your hands. Siraj does the same.

Shreyas Iyer then puts the same four card in Siraj’s hand and closes it with the other hand. After this Iyer tells Rituraj Gaikwad, ‘Come here. You are also part of the game.’ Saying this Iyer draws a card from the deck. He’s a joker.

Shreyas Iyer takes that card and starts rubbing it on Mohammed Siraj’s hand. After rubbing for a few seconds, Siraj is shown the card. Astonishingly, that card becomes the command square.

Shreyas Iyer tells Siraj that this is the same card which is locked in your palm. ‘This is your card,’ asks Iyer. Siraj gets shocked seeing this. Says Iyer, ‘Speak something, Miyan.’ Siraj was shocked. He asks Shreyas Iyer, ‘Yeh kaise ho gaya yaar?’

After this, he opens the locked card in his hand and looks at it. To their surprise, when the card in their hand comes out the Joker. Indian team opener KL Rahul was also present during this spell of Shreyas Iyer.