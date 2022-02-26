Team India Records 100th Win in T20 Internationals Rohit Sharma Leaves Behind Eoin Morgan And Kane Williamson

Rohit Sharma Leaves Behind Morgan And Williamson, India Gets 100th T20I Win: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the second T20I of the series to register their 100th T20I win. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has overtaken Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson by winning 16 matches as captain at home.

India registered their 100th T20I win by defeating Sri Lanka in the second match of the three-match T20I series. Team India achieved this feat in 158 matches. Also, Rohit Sharma has surpassed Eoin Morgan of England and Kane Williamson of New Zealand to register his 16th win at home as captain.

Apart from this, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who is called Hitman, has equaled Shoaib Malik in terms of playing most T20 International matches. The senior player of Pakistan has played B 124 T20 International matches. In the last match, Rohit Sharma also became the highest run scorer in this format.

India became the second such team after Pakistan

India has now become the second team after Pakistan to win 100 or more matches in T20 Internationals. Pakistan is at number one in terms of winning most matches in T20 Internationals. He has played 189 T20 International matches so far. Of these, he has won 117.

Rohit won 16 out of 17 matches at home as captain

Rohit Sharma has played 17 T20 International matches so far as captain at home ground. Out of these, Team India has won 16. He has gone past Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson after India’s win in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. Williamson has played 30 T20 Internationals at home as captain. Of these, New Zealand has won 15. At the same time, Eoin Morgan has played 25 T20 International matches as captain at home ground. Of these, England has won 15.

India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the second T20 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. This is India’s third consecutive T20 series win. Earlier, India had thrashed New Zealand and West Indies 3-0. Now the eyes of the Indian team will also be on the third consecutive clean sweep. This is India’s 11th consecutive T20 win. At the same time, this is also the 11th consecutive win for Rohit Sharma as captain in this format.