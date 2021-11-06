team-india-selection-policy-under-scanner-as-former-cricketer-aakash-chopra-puts-question-mark-comparing-with-england-team-took-jibe-by-taking-name-of-joe- root – Former India cricketer raised questions on India’s selection policy, said

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has raised questions on the selection process of the Indian team. He believes that England is a better T20 team than India only because of this shortcoming. Chopra also quipped that had England’s Test captain Joe Root been in India, he would have been made the T20 captain.

Responding to a user’s query on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke about how England are performing well without players like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. And India needs to learn from this.

Chopra said, ‘This team always runs with philosophy. His intentions remain very clear. For the T20 World Cup, he was selected on the basis of domestic tournaments like The Hundred and T20 Blast. He gave opportunities to only those players who were performing well in T20 format or white ball cricket. That is the need of this format as well.

He further said that, ‘England did not pay attention to the performance of the Test for the T20 World Cup. No matter how well a player does well. Just look at the route. Had Root been in India, he would have been made the captain of the T20 team. The same happens in India but England doesn’t think that way.

It is worth noting that England has been performing well in white ball cricket for the last few years. In 2019 too, England had captured the ODI World Cup. After this, England’s team is performing well in the current T20 World Cup as well.

England have retained the first place in Group 1 by winning their first four matches. England are at the top of the points table with 8 points and have qualified for the semi-finals.

Although Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran many players are out due to injury. Despite this, this team did not allow any impact on its performance.