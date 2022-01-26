Team India Test Captain Steve Smith Says Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Best Also Comments on Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan

India has to play the next test series against Sri Lanka. It is to start from February 25. It will be a 2-match home series. Apart from this, India also has to play Test matches against England, Australia and Bangladesh.

Former Australian cricket team captain Steve Smith has praised Virat Kohli for leaving the captaincy of the Indian Test team. Along with this, the names of his two possible successors have also been mentioned in the Test.

Steve Smith said during the question-and-answer on Instagram, ‘First of all congratulations to Virat. He has led the Indian team brilliantly in the last 6-7 years. He has done a wonderful job. Looking ahead, I would like to say that Rohit and KL are two of my favorite players.

Smith was asked by a fan how was the experience of playing alongside Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian Premier League (IPL)? To this the Australian veteran said, ‘It was a great experience playing with Shikhar. He is a very sweet person and a wonderful player. In IPL 2022, Dhawan-Smith were part of the same team Delhi Capitals. However, this time Delhi Capitals have not retained both Smith and Dhawan.

Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are being touted as Kohli’s successors to the Test captaincy. Some former cricketers have talked about handing over the command of the Test team to young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

KL Rahul also led the Indian team in the second Test of the series against South Africa earlier this month. Kohli was ruled out of the second Test due to a back strain. Virat Kohli resigned from the captaincy of the Test team after losing the Test series 1-2 against South Africa.

Virat Kohli wrote on his official social media platform, ‘It has been seven years of hard work and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have worked with utmost sincerity and left nothing in it. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as India’s Test captain, the time is now.

