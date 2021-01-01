Sports

Team India tests covid negative: Indian cricketer covid negative vs Manchester Test against England likely to go ahead as scheduled: Good news: Indian cricketers’ corona report negative

Manchester
There is good news for cricket fans. Corona report of Indian cricketers has come negative. This means that the Manchester Test against England, which starts today, can be played according to its scheduled schedule. After the Indian team’s junior physio Yogesh Parmar contracted the corona, doubts were raised about the final test.

Ganguly’s statement had caused panic
BCCI chief Ganguly had said that he was scared of the fifth and final Test, not knowing if it would happen. Ganguly was in Kolkata on the occasion of the publication of a book. In the meantime, answering a question, he says, ‘Right now we don’t know if there will be a match. Hopefully the match will happen.

The situation was dire
In fact, after head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun tested positive, support staff Yogesh Parmar was also found to be corona affected, he also gave sessions to several players of the team, which was the first training session resumed today. The press conference was also canceled. The players underwent an RT-PCR test, the outcome of which will determine the match. With Parmar positive, the team no longer has a physio. Chief physio Nitin Patel is on isolation.

Players in their room
There was an atmosphere of fear even among the players. Everyone was told to stay in their rooms. In addition to Shastri and Patel, fielding coach R Sridhar and bowling coach Arun are also in isolation in London. When India won the match on the fifth day at the Oval, only batting coach Vikram Rathore was with the team. All players and support staff members have been fully vaccinated.

WTC will not be affected if the test is canceled
Even if the match is canceled, the series will be considered four matches instead of five in the World Test Championship. An ICC spokesman said: “According to WTC’s competition terms, covid is defined as non-compliance. This should have a significant impact on the team’s ability to play.
A meeting was held between the BCCI and the ECB
A meeting was also held between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on the whole issue. It is learned that the BCCI has asked the England and Wales Cricket Board to provide physio services. India are 2-1 up in the five-match Test series. India won the Lord’s Test and the fourth Test at The Oval, while England won the third match at Headingley.

Team India’s Corona report has come negative before the Manchester Test

