Team India will play Day-Night Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru; Sourav Ganguly confirmed, also gave special advice to Cheteshwar Pujara-Ajinkya Rahane

The Pink Ball Test will be played in Bangalore in the 2-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly confirmed this on 3 February 2022. Ganguly has also given special advice to Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Sportstar quoted Sourav Ganguly as saying, ‘Yes, the pink ball test will be held in Bangalore. We have not yet decided on all the venues for the Sri Lanka series. However, it will be announced soon. Team India has played three day-night matches so far.

Out of this, Team India has played two matches at home ground and one match on foreign soil. They have won both the matches played at home, while they lost by 8 wickets in the day-night match played against Australia in Adelaide in December 2022.

To Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, Sourav Ganguly said, ‘Yes, they are very good players. Hopefully, he will go into the Ranji Trophy and score a lot of runs. I am sure they will do well in Ranji Trophy. I don’t see any problem in going into domestic cricket after playing international cricket.

“Ranji Trophy is a huge tournament. We have all played in that tournament. They will also play and perform in it. Pujara and Rahane have played in Ranji Trophy earlier when they were playing only Test cricket and were not part of ODI or limited overs team. In such a situation, he will not have any problem in playing in this tournament.

