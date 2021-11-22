Team India Won 8th Consecutive Bilateral T20 Series Against New Zealand Rohit Sharma Rahul Dravid Duo made winning start with 6th whitewash for Team in T20

India cleared the Kiwi team for the first time on home soil after beating New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series. At the same time, this is the team’s 8th consecutive win in the bilateral T20 series against New Zealand. India has equaled Pakistan’s highest number of T20 series clean sweeps 6 times.

India defeated New Zealand by 73 runs in the final match of the three-match T20 series played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With this win, India won the series 3-0 and cleared New Zealand for the second time. At the same time, this was the first series of Rohit Sharma as official T20 captain and Rahul Dravid as head coach.

In this series, India has made history for the first time in the T20 series against New Zealand at home. Apart from this, this is Team India’s 8th consecutive bilateral T20 series win against New Zealand. Earlier, India had cleaned the Kiwi team by winning the T20 series 5-0 on New Zealand soil last year.

If we talk about making a clean sweep in the 3-match T20 series, then India has done this for the sixth time. In this respect, India has equaled Pakistan. At the same time, Afghanistan (5), England (4) and South Africa (3) are also included in this list.

When did India clean sweep in T20 series?

3-0 vs Australia 2016 (overseas)

3-0 vs Sri Lanka 2017 (at home)

3-0 vs West Indies 2018 (at home)

3-0 vs West Indies 2019 (Overseas)

5-0 vs New Zealand 2020 (Overseas)

3-0 vs New Zealand 2021 (at home)

Under the leadership of Rohit-Rahul, the Indian team, who played for the first time, has had a great start. Talking about Rohit’s captaincy, India has played 22 T20 matches so far, out of which the team has won 18 times. At the same time, India has won this 7th T20 series under the captaincy of Hitman. Once India lost the series 1-2 against New Zealand under the captaincy of Rohit.

After losing the T20 series on this tour of India, the Kiwi team would now like to regain their form in two Test matches. At the same time, Team India will also be eyeing a clean sweep in the Test series. The first Test will be played in Kanpur from November 25 to 29. After that the second Test will be played in Mumbai from December 3.