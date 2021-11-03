Team India worst in 2021 terms of winning T20Is fierce competition between Pakistan and South Africa to reach top T20 World Cup ICC Team Rankings

Team India has won only 4 T20 International matches so far in 2021. This is the worst performance among the teams in the top-12 of the ICC T20 rankings. Zimbabwe and Ireland have also won more T20 International matches outside the top-10.

The Indian cricket team is at number three in the ICC T20 rankings. However, its performance in the year 2021 has been very poor. Team India, led by Virat Kohli, has so far won only 4 T20 International matches in the year 2021. This is the worst performance among the teams in the top-12 of the rankings. Zimbabwe and Ireland, outside the top-10, have also won more T20 Internationals so far this year.

In this case, South Africa is at the top. He has so far won 14 T20 International matches out of 22 in 2021. The Pakistan team is at number two. Pakistan is at number two after winning 13 matches out of 21. There is a tough competition between him and South Africa to reach the top. The record of Bangladesh’s team, which was out of the title race in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, is also better than Team India.

Bangladesh played 22 T20 International matches so far in 2021. In this he won 11. The England team has also won 11 T20 International matches so far this year. However, he has achieved this feat in only 15 matches. New Zealand’s team is at number five. He played 15 T20 International matches so far in 2021. Of these, he won 9.

The West Indies team has also won only 9 T20 International matches so far in 2021. However, he had to take the field in 20 matches to achieve that much. Sri Lanka’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 is also almost over after the loss to South Africa, but this year it has also managed to win more T20 International matches than India. He has so far won 7 out of 19 matches in 2021.

The Australian cricket team is at number 8. She has been able to win only 6 matches out of 18 in 2021. Zimbabwe, which is ranked 11th in the T20 rankings, has also won 6 matches. The seventh-ranked team of Afghanistan has been successful in winning 5 out of 6 matches in 2021 so far. They have lost only one match against Pakistan so far this year.

Ireland, ranked 12th in the T20 rankings, played 14 matches this year and managed to win only 5. Team India has played 10 T20 International matches so far in 2021. Out of these, she has been able to name only 4. The last win for the Indian team this year was on July 25. Then they defeated Sri Lanka by 38 runs in Colombo (RPS). Since then he has played 4 matches till now and has to face defeat in all.