Team India XI is playing Leeds Test: India v England for the fourth time in 64 Tests

In the ongoing match against England, it came to light with a decision by captain Virat Kohli. In the third match of the five-match Test series at Headingley, the Indian captain decided to bat first after winning the toss. Kohli won the toss for the first time as a Test captain in England.

This is only the fourth time this has happened

India made no changes to the squad that won the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin did not get a place in the playing XI again. This is only the fourth time in 64 Tests that Virat Kohli has not made any changes to his squad in two consecutive matches.

Vs England, Trentbridge and Southampton, 2018

Vs West Indies, North Sound and Kingston, 2019

Vs Bangladesh, Indore and Kolkata 2019/20

Vs England, Lord’s and Leeds, 2021 *

Two changes to the English team

England have made two changes to their squad. He replaces Dom Sibley with David Malan and the injured Mark Wood with Craig Overton. The first match played in Nottingham ended in a draw due to rain. India won the second Test at Lord’s.

