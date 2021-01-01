Sports

Team India XI is playing Leeds Test: India v England for the fourth time in 64 Tests

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Team India XI is playing Leeds Test: India v England for the fourth time in 64 Tests
Written by admin
Team India XI is playing Leeds Test: India v England for the fourth time in 64 Tests

Team India XI is playing Leeds Test: India v England for the fourth time in 64 Tests

Leeds
In the ongoing match against England, it came to light with a decision by captain Virat Kohli. In the third match of the five-match Test series at Headingley, the Indian captain decided to bat first after winning the toss. Kohli won the toss for the first time as a Test captain in England.

This is only the fourth time this has happened
India made no changes to the squad that won the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin did not get a place in the playing XI again. This is only the fourth time in 64 Tests that Virat Kohli has not made any changes to his squad in two consecutive matches.

Vs England, Trentbridge and Southampton, 2018
Vs West Indies, North Sound and Kingston, 2019
Vs Bangladesh, Indore and Kolkata 2019/20
Vs England, Lord’s and Leeds, 2021 *

navbharat timesIn the long room of Lord’s, there was a war of words between the players of India and England: Report
Two changes to the English team
England have made two changes to their squad. He replaces Dom Sibley with David Malan and the injured Mark Wood with Craig Overton. The first match played in Nottingham ended in a draw due to rain. India won the second Test at Lord’s.

navbharat timesIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day-1: 3 big wickets at Headingley, India in trouble, Stuart Broad says Virat Kohli’s bet was reversed

#Team #India #playing #Leeds #Test #India #England #fourth #time #Tests

READ Also  Ind vs Eng: wasim jaffer trolled shardul thakur after he stepped out of second test at lords due to hamstring

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment