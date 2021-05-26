Team Queso crowned PMPL Season 1 LATAM champions

The primary-ever PUBG Cell Professional League (PMPL) for the LATAM area concluded with fan-favorites Team Queso rising as champions.

The PMPL Season 1 LATAM began on April twenty seventh and was performed in two levels:

League Levels: The three-week league levels commenced on April twenty seventh and concluded on Could sixteenth, with Mexican crew Ventrue Inc rising as champions.

Finals: Team Queso gained the three-day finals held from twenty first to Could twenty third, and fragger Nitsu was awarded the MVP title for this PMPL occasion finals. He was additionally awarded $5000 in reward cash.

The highest 5 groups from the match additionally certified for the PUBG Cell Professional League: Americas Championship 2021, scheduled for June seventeenth to twentieth.

The groups who certified for the PMPL: Americas Championship S3 are:

Team Queso Livid Gaming Estorm Gaming Isurus Gaming Boca Juniors

Within the finals, Team Queso, with the assistance of three Rooster Dinners and 97 eliminations, topped the general factors desk with 205 factors, adopted by Livid Gaming with 100 kills and 202 factors. Estorm Gaming relied extra on placement factors and secured third place with 54 kills and 165 factors.

PMPL Season 1 LATAM general factors desk

Team Queso – 205 factors Livid Gaming – 202 factors Estorm Gaming – 165 factors Isurus Gaming – 158 factors Boca Juniors – 151 factors Buluc Chabtan – 149 factors Jaguar – 146 factors BTSport – 129 factors Tophard Esports – 126 factors 9Z Team – 118 factors River Plate Gaming – 114 factors Mezexis Desires – 112 factors Enterprise Inc – 99 factors Gillette Infinity Esports – 96 factors Chivas Esports – 79 factors Malvinas Gaming – 70 factors

High 5 fraggers on the PMPL S1 LATAM Ultimate

Team Queso Nitsua – 131 kills Team Queso Ayala – 128 kills Boca Juniors Rodril – 126 kills Boca Juniors Screaam – 118 kills High Exhausting TiggerZin – 110 kills

