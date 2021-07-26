Team U.S.A. Basketball Falls to Australia, Its 2nd Straight Loss

Despite the losses, the chances of success for the men’s team remain high, which Nigeria and Australia seemed to achieve: neither of them celebrated their victories particularly effusively.

The United States has consistently won 15 of the 19 Olympic gold medals awarded in men’s basketball, including six out of seven during the Dream Team era, and sports betting still has the Americans as the big favorites for gold. in Tokyo. The group stage of the Olympics, which begins on July 25, should be less difficult: the United States must face France (with Rudy Gobert of Jazz), the Czech Republic and Iran. Second place, and maybe even third, should be enough to qualify for the quarter-finals.

But then the Americans will face up to three straight knockout games, and losing one will cost them gold. Their opponents could be Australia or Nigeria again, but they could also face deeper teams like Argentina and Spain.

The team’s performance in Tokyo is likely to influence how Hill approaches the position once his tenure begins.

Shortly after the United States’ disappointing bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Games, Colangelo dropped the selection committee and revamped the team building. He asked players to commit for two or three consecutive summers to establish continuity ahead of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Players like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade are committed to restoring the United States on the world stage. This mentality was maintained throughout the next two Olympic cycles, with the United States winning gold medals in 2012 and 2016.

Most of the momentum is lost in the direction of Tokyo.

The team finished seventh overall and lost to France in the 2019 FIBA ​​World Cup quarter-finals. Durant and Draymond Green are the only vestiges of the 2016 Olympics.