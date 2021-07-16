Team U.S.A. Names Replacements for Bradley Beal and Kevin Love
The United States Men’s National Basketball Team added Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs and JaVale McGee of the Denver Nuggets to their roster after two other players were unable to compete in the Tokyo Olympics for reasons of health.
Bradley Beal, a goaltender who is expected to be one of America’s top goal scorers, will miss the Olympics after being placed in coronavirus health and safety protocols. Kevin Love retired from competition on Friday due to a persistent calf injury.
The United States team also canceled Friday’s show against Australia and placed forward Jerami Grant in coronavirus protocols as the team faces multiple challenges as the Olympics approach. , which start next week. Gregg Popovich, the coach of the United States team, told reporters he expected Grant to still compete in the Olympics.
Beal started all three shows and averaged 10.3 points per game on 10-on-21 shots. He was second in the NBA scoring this season with 31.3 points per game for the Washington Wizards.
“Ever since he was little it’s been a dream of his and he was playing really well,” Popovich told reporters, adding: “For him and his immediate family, it’s devastating. We just feel awful about it.
The men’s team got off to a rocky start defending their three straight gold medals. The United States team started with exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia before eliminating Argentina.
Top players like LeBron James (Lakers), Jimmy Butler (Heat), Kyrie Irving (Nets) and James Harden (Nets) have refused to compete in the Olympics after a condensed offseason last year. Forward Jayson Tatum (Celtics), who is part of the roster, suffers from pain in his right knee. Also in the team: Bam Adebayo (Heat), Kevin Durant (Nets), Draymond Green (Golden State), Zach LaVine (Bulls) and Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers).
Jrue Holiday of Milwaukee and Khris Middleton and Devin Booker of Phoenix are expected to join the team after the NBA Finals are over. The best-of-seven series is tied at two games apiece, with Game 5 on Saturday in Phoenix.
