Team U.S.A. Names Replacements for Bradley Beal and Kevin Love

The United States Men’s National Basketball Team added Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs and JaVale McGee of the Denver Nuggets to their roster after two other players were unable to compete in the Tokyo Olympics for reasons of health.

Bradley Beal, a goaltender who is expected to be one of America’s top goal scorers, will miss the Olympics after being placed in coronavirus health and safety protocols. Kevin Love retired from competition on Friday due to a persistent calf injury.

The United States team also canceled Friday’s show against Australia and placed forward Jerami Grant in coronavirus protocols as the team faces multiple challenges as the Olympics approach. , which start next week. Gregg Popovich, the coach of the United States team, told reporters he expected Grant to still compete in the Olympics.

Beal started all three shows and averaged 10.3 points per game on 10-on-21 shots. He was second in the NBA scoring this season with 31.3 points per game for the Washington Wizards.