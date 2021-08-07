Team U.S.A. Triumphs Over France in Olympic Basketball Final

SAITAMA, Japan – It wasn’t always pretty, but in the end the United States men’s basketball team hit the heights it was meant to be. Overcoming a slow start to the Olympic tournament, the Americans sent France, 87-82, with relative comfort in the final game on Saturday morning at Saitama Super Arena to win their 16th gold in the event.

In front of a large crowd – not fans, but national team staff, Olympic volunteers and journalists – the United States seemed much more consistent and confident than when they lost to France in the game. opening of the competition.

This competition had exposed some of their early problems as a team, namely a lack of familiarity as a group. But they didn’t have any of those problems on Saturday morning.

Kevin Durant, once again, was the focal point and the main driver of the team, scoring 29 points to go with six rebounds. Jayson Tatum himself put in a strong performance, finishing with 19 points.