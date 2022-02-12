Team USA Curler John Landsteiner Quits Wordle – Gadget Clock
Team USA curler John Landsteiner scared his fans with a tweet where he announced an end to his career… in Wordle.
Wordle, the massively popular new word game recently bought by the New York Times, challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six guesses.
Landsteiner, an Olympic gold medallist in Pyeonchang 2018 and a five-time World Champion, faces Norway as his next opponent in the fifth of twelve round-robin sessions. Landsteiner beat Great Britain 9-7 in the last session.
