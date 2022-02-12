Team USA Curler John Landsteiner Quits Wordle – Gadget Clock





Team USA curler John Landsteiner scared his fans with a tweet where he announced an end to his career… in Wordle.

Wordle, the massively popular new word game recently bought by the New York Times, challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six guesses.

After a long career in the game, I would like to officially announce, after seven hard fought days, my retirement from the game of Wordle. My team can now feel comfortable talking about what the word of the day is without hurting my feelings. @TeamShuster — John Landsteiner (@jlandsteiner) February 12, 2022

Landsteiner, an Olympic gold medallist in Pyeonchang 2018 and a five-time World Champion, faces Norway as his next opponent in the fifth of twelve round-robin sessions. Landsteiner beat Great Britain 9-7 in the last session.