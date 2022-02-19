Sports

Team USA men's hockey subject of noise complaint in athletes' village

Officials said on Saturday that athletes at the Winter Games in Beijing were the subject of allegations of noise from the USA men’s hockey team at the Olympic Village.

No property damage was reported, and no one was evacuated, but the incident triggered a conversation between the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and USA Hockey, an Olympic official told the Associated Press.

U.S. players are consoling goalkeeper Strauss-Kahn after a 3-2 defeat to Slovakia in the men's quarter-final hockey match at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 16.

(AP Photo / Matt Slokam)

“We hold Team USA athletes to a very high standard of personal conduct,” the USOPC said in a statement. “We have spoken with the USA hockey leadership, confirmed those expectations and can ensure that the athletes remain in the village until their scheduled departure.”

There were no NHL players on the U.S. men’s hockey team in 2022 due to a spike in a coronavirus case before the Olympics. The team consists of 15 college players and some professionals who play in major European and North American minor leagues.

Slovakian players celebrate after beating the United States 3-2 in a shootout in the men's quarter-final hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics 16, 2022 in Beijing.

(AP Photo / Matt Slokam)

The Americans were unbeaten in the preliminary round and seemed to have some momentum to advance to the knockout stage. But despite being top pick, the team said goodbye to Slovakia in a shootout.

The noise seemed far from what happened at the 1998 Nagano Games.

Aaron Ness, 42, of the United States, is leaving the ice as Slovakian players celebrate behind him after playing the men's quarter-final hockey at the February 16, 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Slovakia won the shootout 3-2.

(AP Photo / Matt Slokam)

After being eliminated from the medal race, male hockey players damaged about a dozen chairs and threw out fire extinguishers, the Los Angeles Times reported. The NHL players were on the team at the time and looked down on the incident. The damage was estimated at between $ 1,000- $ 3,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

