Team USA men’s hockey subject of noise complaint in athletes’ village



Officials said on Saturday that athletes at the Winter Games in Beijing were the subject of allegations of noise from the USA men’s hockey team at the Olympic Village.

No property damage was reported, and no one was evacuated, but the incident triggered a conversation between the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and USA Hockey, an Olympic official told the Associated Press.

“We hold Team USA athletes to a very high standard of personal conduct,” the USOPC said in a statement. “We have spoken with the USA hockey leadership, confirmed those expectations and can ensure that the athletes remain in the village until their scheduled departure.”

There were no NHL players on the U.S. men’s hockey team in 2022 due to a spike in a coronavirus case before the Olympics. The team consists of 15 college players and some professionals who play in major European and North American minor leagues.

The Americans were unbeaten in the preliminary round and seemed to have some momentum to advance to the knockout stage. But despite being top pick, the team said goodbye to Slovakia in a shootout.

The noise seemed far from what happened at the 1998 Nagano Games.

After being eliminated from the medal race, male hockey players damaged about a dozen chairs and threw out fire extinguishers, the Los Angeles Times reported. The NHL players were on the team at the time and looked down on the incident. The damage was estimated at between $ 1,000- $ 3,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.