Team USA to feature 4 US service members at Beijing Olympics



No less than 4 U.S. navy service members will be a part of Team USA because it appears to win gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing subsequent month. The crew consists of: Military Sgt. Emily Sweeney (luge) from Suffield, Connecticut;

Air Power Airman 1st Class Kelly Curtis (skeleton) from Princeton, New Jersey;

Military Spc. Frank Del Duca (bobsled) from Bethel, Maine; and

Military Spc. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor (bobsled), from Powhatan, Virginia, FOX 13 of Seattle reported. "The challenges have come from each angle, actually. It's been unbelievable what number of completely different challenges we, as a group, have had to face this 12 months," Sweeney instructed the World Class Athlete Program. NBC VOWS WINTER OLYMPICS COVERAGE IN CHINA WILL INCLUDE 'GEOPOLITICAL CONTEXT' FOLLOWING OUTCRY FROM LAWMAKERS Second time round This would be the second time Sweeney, 25, will compete within the Winter Olympics, after she beforehand participated within the 2018 Video games in PyeongChang, South Korea. She additionally gained seven World Cup medals and is a 2013 Junior World Cup Champion.

Curtis, who will flip 33 subsequent Tuesday, will compete within the skeleton occasion, the place a rider of a small sled races head-first down a frozen observe.

“My track-and-field expertise in the end led me to the skeleton,” Curtis instructed the Air Power Recruiting Service, in accordance to the report. “I competed for Tulane College and Springfield Faculty within the heptathlon. One of many energy and conditioning coaches at Springfield Faculty, Dr. Daniel Jaffe, urged I check out for bobsled or skeleton after I graduated.”

CHINA WARNS FOREIGN OLYMPIC ATHLETES THAT POLITICAL STATEMENTS DURING GAMES ‘SUBJECT TO’ PUNISHMENT

Curtis, who accomplished her primary coaching in Summer time 2020, has ambitions to turn out to be an officer within the navy and to compete at the 2026 Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympics in Italy.

“For now, my purpose is to earn the respect of representing the Air Power within the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Video games,” Curtis mentioned, in accordance to FOX 13. “After that, I’m trying ahead to working in my profession discipline and gaining expertise within the operational Air Power. Hopefully, I’ll earn the proper to transition to an officer when the time comes,”

Pilot and pusher

Del Duca, 30, an infantryman, and Abdul-Saboor, 34, a biomedical gear specialist, will be a part of the U.S. males’s bobsled group, because the pilot of the group and the pusher, respectively, in accordance to the report.

“I simply need to specific my gratitude for the U.S. Military, the World Class Athlete Program, giving myself and my teammates the help we’d like to compete at the best degree,” Del Duca mentioned. “We’re rising as people. We’re rising as a group.”

The remainder of the U.S. bobsled group consists of Carlo Valdes, Josh Williamson, Charlie Volker, Jimmy Reed, Kris Horn, and Hunter Church, Team USA introduced .

