Team USA’s Joey Mantia snags 1st speedskating medal in 3rd Olympics



Joey Mantia is finally taking his first medal at his third Olympics.

The 36-year-old American, along with Casey Dawson and Emery Lehmann, won bronze in the team event on Tuesday. This was the second speed skating medal for the United States in Beijing. Erin Jackson won gold in the 500 meters.

“I think the weight has been lifted in a sense,” Mantia said. “Now I can breathe.”

At 36 years, 8 days old, the oldest medalist in the team pursuit at Mantia Hall, Ritz broke the Ritzmar mark in the Netherlands who was 35 years, 308 days old in 2006.

This is the first American medal in men’s speed skating since the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Mantia was a favorite for gold in her first race in Beijing but finished sixth in the 1,500.

“The Olympics are such an amplifier, so when you start, it expands it, and when you’re not fully engaged, it expands it,” he said. “This creates a huge gap between who is and who is not.”

After setting a world record of 3 minutes, 34.47 seconds at the World Cup in Salt Lake City in December, the U.S. men were the gold medal favorites in the team pursuit.

Mantia exited the semifinals, when Ethan Sepuran joined Dawson and Lehmann in the second best post. But the Russians skated the Olympic record of 3: 36.61 to reach the final.

In the B final, Mantia, Dawson and Lehmann faced veteran Soven Kramer and the Netherlands. The United States won 3: 38.80, about 3 seconds ahead of the Dutch.

“How unfortunate are you that Russia goes four seconds faster than the final in the semis?” Mantia said. “The race of their lives, you can’t really be sad about it. It’s just a kind of misfortune.”

Dawson was delayed in reaching his first Olympics after a positive test for the Covid-19. When he showed up after a series of negative tests, his skates and gears didn’t come. He competed in his first event on a borrowed blade before getting his own back.

“I didn’t know I was going to come here in the first place and now I’m leaving with an Olympic medal,” Mantia said. “It’s an amazing experience I’ve had so far.”

Four years ago, Mantia just missed the podium at the Pyongyang Games, finishing fourth in the 1,000.

He still has that event left in Beijing – where he admits it will take a lifetime of race to make the podium – and a massive start.

“I still feel confident in the beginning that something could happen,” he said. “I am certainly able to bring a gold medal.”

Mantia and Jackson are the same Oklahoma, Florida, former inline skater from their hometown who were converted to ice. Both describe themselves as rink rats, who have spent hours in public skating sessions at wheel speed.

Mantia would love nothing more than to match Jackson’s gold with one of her own. Saying that she no longer has anything to say that she has received a medal, Mantia disagrees.

“I think he still does. There’s a distinct gold rush there,” he said. “She could be the queen. She deserves it.”