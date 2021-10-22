teams-confirmed-for-super-12-of-t20-world-cup-2021-bangladesh-sri-lanka-scotland-interesting-contest-between-ireland-and-namibia-for-final-place – T20 World Cup 2021 : In Super-12, these three teams took entry, for the last place, there is a fierce competition between Ireland and Namibia.

In the qualifier round of T20 World Cup 2021, Group B matches are over and Bangladesh have made it to the Super-12 along with Scotland. Apart from this, Sri Lanka has already made its place from Group A and now there is an interesting match between Namibia and Ireland.

Scotland took a hat-trick of victory by defeating Oman by 8 wickets to make their place in the Super-12. Apart from this, Bangladesh has also entered the main round of T20 World Cup 2021 by defeating Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 84 runs in the first match played on Thursday. If we talk about Group A, then Sri Lanka has also qualified for the Super-12 and now the match for the last place is between Ireland and Namibia.

In Group B, Scotland came first with 6 points from three wins and Bangladesh came second with four points. Scotland thus secured a place in Group Two of the Super 12 which includes teams from India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan while another team will join Group A (second place).

Bangladesh finished second in Group B to make it to Group I of the Super 12, which consists of Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies. The top team in Group A will be its sixth team.

Now eyes are on the fourth team to reach Super-12. In Group A, Sri Lanka are currently on top after winning 2 out of 2 matches. Sri Lanka has also qualified for Super-12 due to good net run rate but its last match is still left.

At the same time, there is a war between Ireland and Namibia to become the fourth team. Both the teams have played 2-2 matches and both have two points each after one win. In such a situation, the last match of both the teams will be very important and it will also be a matter to see who wins with a better margin.

T20 World Cup 2021: Inzamam-ul-Haq named India a strong contender, Kane Williamson’s injury raised concerns for New Zealand

This will happen in case both the teams win their last match. Whoever loses will be out. Whoever wins is inside, if both teams win then net run rate will come into play.

If Sri Lanka finish in Group A in the first place, then it will get a place in Group 1 for the Super-12 along with Australia, England, South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be entered in Group 2 with India.