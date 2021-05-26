Teams, prize pool, and schedule revealed

World gaming streaming platform ‘Booyah’ has introduced a brand new Free Fireplace invitational match referred to as “Booyah Streamer Royale.” 36 streamers have been invited to take part from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. They’ll battle it out for an enormous prize pool of $7000 (roughly ₹5 lakhs).

The match begins at present, i.e., twenty third of Could, and can be executed in two levels:

1. Qualifiers: 36 groups are divided into three teams of 12. Every group will battle amongst themselves each day, from which the highest 4 groups from the group will qualify for the finals. The Qualifiers will conclude on the twenty fifth of Could and stream completely on Booyah App at 3:00 p.m.

2. Grand Finals: The highest 12 certified groups from the qualifiers will play six matches on Could 26 for the title and prize pool.

Groups taking part within the Free Fireplace Booyah Streamer Royale

Staff Elite

MCT Military

Staff Lava

Staff Alex

Staff SK Military

Staff VTG

Staff Subrata

Staff Bshow

Synxaff

Magesh Gaming

Sk Gaming

Kabbo Gang

Complete Gaming Esports

Tonde Gamer

TSG Exhausting

Komban Kerala

Slumber Military

Enigma Gaming

Staff Techno

Staff Hind

Staff GG

Ak FreeFire

Staff Infernoz

Purple Owl Gaming

Staff SSG

Fl4

Srv 4am

Staff Serving to Gamer

Staff OPG

Arpan Gaming

UG Empire

Staff RR Military

Staff Icon

Staff Triple R

TGB Singham

SRM Gaming Tamil

Free Fireplace Booyah Streamer Royale viewers reward

Viewers who will tune in to BOOYAH’s official channel in the course of the qualifiers (23 to twenty fifth) can win lots of objects, together with Wukong Character, Dab Emote, Not Llama, Loot crate (A.I weapon, scorching sands, free cannons, cranium hunter weapon, city rager, carnival carnage weapon), and FFWS Yellow go token.

Those that tune in to the Free Fireplace Booyah Streamer Royale Grand Finals on Could 26 can win FFWS Yellow go token, Loot crate platinum weapon, booyah tickets, applause emote, monster truck Free Fireplace world sequence 2021, and much more.

