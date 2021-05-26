Teams, prize pool, and schedule revealed

Groups, prize pool, and schedule revealed
World gaming streaming platform ‘Booyah’ has introduced a brand new Free Fireplace invitational match referred to as “Booyah Streamer Royale.” 36 streamers have been invited to take part from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. They’ll battle it out for an enormous prize pool of $7000 (roughly ₹5 lakhs).
The match begins at present, i.e., twenty third of Could, and can be executed in two levels:
1. Qualifiers: 36 groups are divided into three teams of 12. Every group will battle amongst themselves each day, from which the highest 4 groups from the group will qualify for the finals. The Qualifiers will conclude on the twenty fifth of Could and stream completely on Booyah App at 3:00 p.m.
2. Grand Finals: The highest 12 certified groups from the qualifiers will play six matches on Could 26 for the title and prize pool.
Groups taking part within the Free Fireplace Booyah Streamer Royale
Staff Elite
MCT Military
Staff Lava
Staff Alex
Staff SK Military
Staff VTG
Staff Subrata
Staff Bshow
Synxaff
Magesh Gaming
Sk Gaming
Kabbo Gang
Complete Gaming Esports
Tonde Gamer
TSG Exhausting
Komban Kerala
Slumber Military
Enigma Gaming
Staff Techno
Staff Hind
Staff GG
Ak FreeFire
Staff Infernoz
Purple Owl Gaming
Staff SSG
Fl4
Srv 4am
Staff Serving to Gamer
Staff OPG
Arpan Gaming
UG Empire
Staff RR Military
Staff Icon
Staff Triple R
TGB Singham
SRM Gaming Tamil
Free Fireplace Booyah Streamer Royale viewers reward
Viewers who will tune in to BOOYAH’s official channel in the course of the qualifiers (23 to twenty fifth) can win lots of objects, together with Wukong Character, Dab Emote, Not Llama, Loot crate (A.I weapon, scorching sands, free cannons, cranium hunter weapon, city rager, carnival carnage weapon), and FFWS Yellow go token.
Those that tune in to the Free Fireplace Booyah Streamer Royale Grand Finals on Could 26 can win FFWS Yellow go token, Loot crate platinum weapon, booyah tickets, applause emote, monster truck Free Fireplace world sequence 2021, and much more.
