Teams, schedule, Where to Watch?

Free Hearth World Sequence 2021 Singapore Grand Finals: Test certified Groups, schedule, Where to Watch? The Free Hearth World Sequence (FFWS) 2021 Singapore is advancing to a conclusion and a champion will probably be topped on Sunday, Could twentieth. The LAN occasion is going on at Marina Bay Island Singapore, the place high groups from everywhere in the world have gathered to take the throne of the largest Free Hearth occasion of the 12 months.





Staff GXR from India additionally had certified for the FFWS Singapore however wasn’t ready to take part due to COVID-19 journey restrictions. Moreover, additional changes to the event’s schedule had been made after a Brazilian participant was recognized with COVID-19 when he landed in Singapore for the event.

Nonetheless, numerous greatest groups world wide showcased their unparalleled skills within the play-ins that began from twenty second Could. Within the play-ins, the Indonesian staff First Raiders completed on the high, adopted by the staff LOUD from Brazil. HQ Esports managed to end third with one final Booyah and certified for the Finals.

Certified groups from the Free Hearth World Sequence 2021 Play-Ins

Free Hearth World Sequence 2021 Grand Finals groups

VIP Esports (MENA) FLUXO (Brazil) Geek Fam (Malaysia/ Philippines) Evos Esports ID ( Indonesia) Staff Aze (Latin America) Phoenix Power(Thailand) LGDS (Taiwan) Burst the Sky (Vietnam) Silence (CIS) First Raiders (Indonesia) LOUD (Brazil) HQ Esports (Vietnam)

Free Hearth World Sequence 2021 Prizepool

Garena has featured their largest ever prize pool for FFWS 2021 with a whopping $2 million up for grabs. Groups collaborating throughout 11 areas will battle for the lion’s share of $500K.

The Free Hearth World Sequence 2021 Singapore prize pool distribution

Where to watch FFWS 2021 Finals?

The grand finals will embody a complete of six matches that will probably be performed throughout three totally different maps (Bermuda, Kahalari & Purgatory). Followers can catch the motion dwell on the Free Hearth Esports Official YouTube channel, Official Fb Web page & additionally within the Booyah app beginning at 6:30 PM IST. Viewers also can seize numerous free rewards upon finishing viewership milestones. Discover extra about rewards from right here.