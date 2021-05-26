Teams, viewer rewards, and schedule revealed

On the finish of three days of thrilling qualifiers, the twelve finalists of the Free Fireplace Booyah Streamer Royale event have lastly been revealed.

The highest twelve groups will battle it out over six matches unfold over three maps within the grand finals on the twenty sixth of Could, beginning 3:00 PM IST.

The event boasts an enormous prize pool of 7000USD (5.1 Lakhs INR) and will stream solely on the Booyah Streaming app.

Within the qualifiers, thirty-six prime content material creators from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh have been break up into three teams of 12 every. Every group performed a complete of six matches, on the finish of which the highest 4 certified to the finals.

Qualifed groups from Group A for Free Fireplace Booyah Streamer Royale Grand Finals

FFIC 2021 2nd runners-up Staff Elite topped Group A by a 24-point margin, which displayed their dominance within the group.

Certified groups from Group B for Free Fireplace Booyah Streamer Royale finals

Widespread workforce Complete Gaming topped group B, the place they have been adopted by different standard creators reminiscent of Tonde Gamer and TSG Exhausting. Group C was topped by Staff Sk Sabir Gaming. Survivor 4 AM and Flawless 4 additionally certified for the finals.

Qualifed groups from Group C for Free Fireplace Booyah Streamer Royale Grand Finals

Widespread groups like Ankush Free Fireplace, UG Empire, and Enigma Gaming could not qualify for the finals.

Groups certified for the Free Fireplace Booyah Streamer Royale Grand Finals

1) Complete Gaming

2) Tonde Gamer

3) TSG Exhausting

4) Komban Kerala

5)Staff Elite

6) MCT Military

7) Staff Lava

8) Staff Alex

9) Staff Sk Sabir Gaming

10) Flawless 4

11) Survivor 4 AM

12) Serving to Gamer

Viewers Reward:

Viewers who tune in to the finals broadcast on Could twenty sixth have an opportunity to win unique in-game presents reminiscent of FFWS Yellow Cross Token, Loot Crate Platinum Weapon, Booyah Tickets, Applause Emote, Monster Truck – Free Fireplace World Collection 2021, and much more.

It is going to be fascinating to see whether or not the champions of the final Booyah unique event (Complete Gaming event), Complete Gaming, can repeat their success, or if they are going to be shocked by groups like Staff Elite and Survivor 4 AM.

