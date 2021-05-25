Teams, viewer rewards, where to watch and more

Groups, viewer rewards, where to watch and more



The Free Fireplace World Sequence 2021, the most important ever international Free Fireplace match, will kick off on Could twenty eighth. The match boasts an enormous prize pool of two million USD and can be held in Singapore.

The FFWS 2021 follows a two-stage format. Groups will first face off within the play-ins stage earlier than going head-to-head within the finals.

1. Free Fireplace World Sequence 2021 Play-Ins

9 prime groups from around the globe will battle it out over six matches performed on three totally different maps. The play-ins are scheduled to happen on Friday, i.e., Could twenty eighth, and the highest three groups will qualify for the finals.

Certified groups for the Free Fireplace World Sequence 2021 Play-Ins

1. DEA (MENA)

2. LOUD (Brazil)

3. First Raiders Bravo (Indonesia)

4. God’s Plan (Latin America)

5. Assault All Round (Thailand)

6. New Gank (Singapore)

7. HQ Esports (Vietnam)

8. Singularity Invincible (CIS)

9. Vaixourar (Europe)

(Be aware: Crew Elite, Crew TG, and Crew Riot have been excluded from the FFWS play-ins 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions)

2. Free Fireplace World Sequence 2021 Finals

On Could thirtieth, the highest 9 groups (regional champions) together with three certified groups (from the play-ins) will compete over six matches to decide the worldwide champion. Together with the title, the winner will get a money reward of 500k USD.

Certified groups for the finals of the Free Fireplace World Sequence 2021

1. VIP Esports (MENA)

2. FLUXO (Brazil)

3. Geek Fam (Malaysia/ Philippines)

4. Evos Esports ID ( Indonesia)

5. Crew Aze (Latin America)

6. Phoenix Drive (Thailand)

7. LGDS (Taiwan)

8. Burst the Sky (Vietnam)

9. Silence (CIS)

(Be aware: Galaxy Racer from India could not journey to the FFWS Finals due to Covod-19 restrictions)

Where to watch Free Fireplace World Sequence 2021

The match can be streamed on the Free Fireplace Esports Official YouTube channel and Fb web page in addition to the Booyah App, beginning at 6:30 PM IST.

Free Fireplace World Sequence 2021 Singapore viewer rewards

Kripz, Tania (English), MambaSr and Gaming Aura (Hindi) would be the broadcasting expertise on Free Fireplace India’s official social media handles.

Map order:

Match 1: Bermuda

Match 2: Kalahari

Match 3: Purgatory

Match 4: Bermuda

Match 5: Kalahari

Match 6: Purgatory

Free Fireplace World Sequence 2021 viewer rewards

Followers who tune in to the Free Fireplace World Sequence 2021 finals will earn totally different rewards, relying on the general viewership numbers.

Listed below are the rewards and the corresponding viewership numbers:

150k viewers: Diamond Royale Voucher

300k viewers: Free character

450k viewers: Any emote, gloo wall pores and skin, MP40 pores and skin or M79 pores and skin.

As talked about earlier than, gamers can watch the reside stream on the Free Fireplace Esports Official YouTube channel on Could thirtieth.

