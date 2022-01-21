Tearful Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency: ‘My Show Ain’t Ready’

Tearful Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency: ‘My Show Ain’t Prepared’



Adele introduced Thursday her Las Vegas residency can be postponed as a consequence of coronavirus-related disruptions to manufacturing.

It was scheduled to start Friday at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum.

“I’m so sorry, however my present ain’t prepared,” the British singer stated tearfully in a video posted to social media.

“We’ve tried completely all the things we are able to to place it collectively in time and for it to be ok for you, however we’ve been completely destroyed by supply delays and COVID.”

She stated that half of her group was out of motion as a consequence of COVID-19, making it “inconceivable to complete the present.”

“I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so final minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours making an attempt to determine it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m actually embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everybody that traveled [to get to the show],” she added.

All dates can be rescheduled, she stated.

The 24 “Weekends with Adele” exhibits have been set to happen on Fridays and Saturdays till April 16.