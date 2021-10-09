Teaser of Ajay Devgn and Bear Grylls show: Into the Wild teaser released: Teaser of Bare Grylls show ‘Into the Wild’ has been released.
Before Ajay Devgn, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have been seen with bare grills. People love all these parts of the course, including bare grills.
Talking about Ajay Devgn’s work front, he recently appeared in the film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. Now he will be seen working in ‘Maidan’, ‘RRR’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Ajay Devgn will be seen making a cameo in ‘Suryavanshi’. He will be making his digital debut through the web series ‘Rudra: The Age of Darkness’.
