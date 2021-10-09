Teaser of Ajay Devgn and Bear Grylls show: Into the Wild teaser released: Teaser of Bare Grylls show ‘Into the Wild’ has been released.

British adventure Bare Grylls show ‘Into the Wild’ with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will premiere soon. Meanwhile, a teaser of Ajay Devgn and Bare Grills show has been released. People are excited after watching the teaser.

Ajay Devgn’s face is not seen in the teaser but his voice can be heard. He says, ‘This is the platform of the lion’s heart. Brother is not a game. The episode of Beer Grills with Ajay Devgn will air on Discovery Plus on October 22 and Discovery on October 25.





Before Ajay Devgn, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have been seen with bare grills. People love all these parts of the course, including bare grills.

Talking about Ajay Devgn’s work front, he recently appeared in the film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. Now he will be seen working in ‘Maidan’, ‘RRR’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Ajay Devgn will be seen making a cameo in ‘Suryavanshi’. He will be making his digital debut through the web series ‘Rudra: The Age of Darkness’.

Ajay Devgn will be the guest of Bare Grills in ‘Jungle’, the show will be filmed in Maldives