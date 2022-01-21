Tech 101: What to do when your computer freezes



Generally the problems are extra acute. If your computer is unresponsive, decelerate and observe these steps.

Restart first

OK, this step is apparent, however there’s usually confusion right here. Some individuals assume they’ve to pull the computer’s energy plug or flip the swap on the facility strip. As a substitute, maintain the computer’s energy button for five to 10 seconds to energy it off.

A number of issues can occur subsequent when your computer comes again on.

1. Computer begins nice

If the computer begins up nice, do not simply transfer on with out second thought. This is a wonderful reminder to again up your necessary data if a major problem is on the way in which. In any other case, you can end up scrambling via extra sophisticated methods to get recordsdata off a useless computer.

If your computer does freeze once more, preserve studying.

2. Computer asks you the way to boot

Whereas restarting, the computer may point out an error with Home windows and ask in order for you to begin usually or in Protected Mode. Select to begin Home windows usually. Then again up your information and see if it freezes once more.

If Home windows fails to boot usually 3 times in a row, it is going to enter Computerized Restore Mode. Right here you possibly can boot into Protected Mode. To do so, interrupt the boot-up course of. Earlier than Home windows finishes loading, press down on the facility button for 4 seconds to interrupt the method.

If that is the second time your computer has frozen, select to boot in “Protected Mode with Networking.” Strive utilizing the computer like this and see if it freezes once more.

If it doesn’t freeze in Protected Mode, it’s probably a software program drawback.

3. Computer freezes once more instantly

If the computer freezes once more instantly after booting, whether or not in regular mode or Protected Mode, you can have a critical software program or {hardware} drawback. It’s more than likely a {hardware} drawback, although.

4. Your computer is checking the disk

There could possibly be corrupt information on your onerous drive, and the computer is attempting to restore that information. If that’s the case, it is going to begin with a test disk. You shouldn’t interrupt this course of, otherwise you danger additional information loss.

The method can take wherever from 5 minutes to half a day, relying on how far gone the drive is, and you will see a proportion counter on your display. If your drive has failed utterly, you will want to do a clear set up of Home windows and substitute the disk.

Primary troubleshooting steps

An occasional or constant computer freeze might consequence from a program appearing up. Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + ESC to open Home windows Job Supervisor. Choose the “Efficiency” tab. You may want to click on the “Extra Particulars” hyperlink on the backside of the Job Supervisor to see every thing working and if a program makes use of extreme assets.

Begin utilizing your computer as standard, however regulate the CPU, reminiscence, and disk classes. If the computer freezes and one in every of these is admittedly excessive, that could possibly be your reply. Make a remark of which space was excessive, then restart the computer and open Job Supervisor once more.

This time, select the “Processes” tab. Kind the record by CPU, reminiscence, or disk, whichever was excessive the final time the computer froze, and see what course of pops up to the highest of the record because the computer freezes. This could inform you what software program is giving up hassle so you possibly can uninstall or replace it.

You may additionally have hidden software program, akin to a virus, inflicting issues. Run a scan with your safety software program to uncover one thing that shouldn’t be there. Faucet or click on at no cost instruments to test if your machine is contaminated with a virus .

In instances the place your computer freezes throughout startup in regular mode however boots OK in Protected Mode, the issue could possibly be a program that’s loading in the course of the boot sequence. Faucet or click on right here to make your startup course of cleaner .

If your computer is freezing throughout startup it doesn’t matter what, and it’s on the identical level, the issue could possibly be corruption in Home windows or a {hardware} drawback. Faucet or click on for steps to restore a clear model of Home windows on your PC .

What if it’s the {hardware}

On the {hardware} aspect, begin with your peripherals. Unplug every thing however your monitor and keyboard and see if the computer begins up. One after the other, you possibly can add your equipment again in to see if any triggers a problem.

The issue may be with your onerous drive, an overheating CPU, dangerous reminiscence, or a failing energy provide. It may additionally be your motherboard, though that’s uncommon.

Normally, with a {hardware} drawback, freezing will begin sporadic however enhance in frequency as time goes on. Or it is going to set off when the computer is working onerous, however not when you are doing extra staple items.

There are free websites that may inform in case you have a failing onerous drive. Faucet or click on for six methods to test for a failing onerous drive .

You must also test the temperature of your machine. A program like SpeedFan can inform you if your computer processor is overheating or fluctuating voltages, which is perhaps a problematic energy provide.

If these DIY fixes don’t assist and your machine continues to be failing, it is perhaps time to begin purchasing. If your computer is newer, it’d nonetheless be below guarantee. Contact the producer or vendor to test.

