Tech antitrust pioneer Lina Khan confirmed as FTC commissioner


The Senate confirmed Lina Khan as commissioner of the Federal Commerce Fee Tuesday, by a vote of 69-28. First nominated in March, Khan will give Democrats a majority on the fee, filling a emptiness left by Republican appointee Joseph Simons who resigned in January.

Khan’s appointment alerts an elevated concentrate on antitrust regulation towards main tech corporations, which has been a spotlight of her authorized scholarship. Khan rose to prominence after a 2017 paper, titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” arguing that new antitrust statutes have been obligatory to stop anti-competitive conduct from on-line platforms like Amazon. Extra just lately, Khan performed a major workers position in assembling the Home Antitrust report on competitors in digital markets.

Khan’s affirmation comes at a time when Congress is making ready to take drastic motion to curb the facility huge tech corporations have on digital markets. Simply final week, the Home antitrust subcommittee launched a slew of bipartisan payments addressing a wide range of issues unveiled in final 12 months’s report — one which Khan performed a major position in investigating. Politico reported Tuesday that Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is working to place out companion payments within the Senate much like these produced by the Home final week. A kind of payments would give antitrust enforcers more cash and authority to go after tech monopolies.

The Federal Commerce Fee has struggled to rein in tech giants — most notably with Fb’s $5 billion Cambridge Analytica tremendous, which many noticed as inadequate to the size of the misconduct. Congress has put ahead quite a few measures to attempt to increase the FTC’s powers, within the hopes that the fee will develop into a extra aggressive regulator towards anti-competitive conduct. Most just lately, the Competitors and Antitrust Legislation Enforcement Reform Act put ahead by Klobuchar proposed funding for a brand new department of the fee devoted completely to retroactive merger overview and research of present market situations.

