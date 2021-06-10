Tech Forgets About the Needs of the 99%

This text is a component of the On Tech publication. You possibly can join right here to obtain it weekdays.

I apologize for sounding like a grumpy outdated man. However I’m going to go full Andy Rooney and complain about devices and expertise that — nonetheless nicely intentioned — appear to be forgetting about the common particular person.

That is grouchy me asking: Who’s expertise made for? Tech isn’t only for nerds anymore, however corporations typically act as whether it is.

Amazon and Apple received right into a spat a number of weeks in the past over “lossless” audio recordsdata. I didn’t know what they had been, both. They’re high-quality digital songs that most individuals can’t distinguish from common variations. Likewise, the latest options in smartphone software program sound good, however I ponder how many individuals will take benefit of them and tailor iMessage notifications for his or her boss. One of Apple’s latest options is for the roughly 18 individuals who wish to use the similar keyboard to manage an iPad and Mac at the similar time.

Please don’t yell at me! I do know that some folks care passionately about stuff like this, and it is sensible for tech corporations to cater to them. Corporations additionally always enhance their merchandise in methods which can be related for each the tech-savvy 1 p.c and everybody else.