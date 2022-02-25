Tech how-to: How to automatically alert loved ones in an emergency

Tech

Uncertain times remind us that we are not always as ready as we need to be.

In the digital world, no one is ever ready for the reality of being hacked. Tap or click to see if anyone is really watching what you are doing or if you are paranoid.

In the physical world, our technology can create a world of difference. Take the Apple Watch, which is credited with saving lives. Tap or click on the emergency and health features you need to set up now before you need them..

Don’t forget about your phone. Here’s how to set up emergency features that will alert your loved one if something happens to you.

If you have an iPhone

When you call with Apple’s Emergency SOS feature, your iPhone does some things. It will call the local emergency number and alert your emergency contacts via text message.

Your phone will send your current location to your emergency contacts with a change of location. This means they can follow if you move to one place.

Here’s how to make an SOS call on iPhone 8 or later:

Press and hold Side button And one Volume button. Emergency SOS slider will appear.

Drag the slider To call emergency services. You can continue holding down the side button and a volume button. When the countdown is over, your phone will call emergency services.

Note: To enable an emergency slider on an iPhone 7 or earlier, quickly press the side or top button five times.

Now that you know how to use this feature, let’s not know how to add urgent contacts.

Remember, if you use the Emergency SOS feature, these contacts will receive a message indicating that you have an emergency.

  • Open the Health app and tap your Profile picture > Medical ID.
  • Select EditThen scroll Emergency communication.
  • Tap Add Button, then tap a contact. Add their relationship.
  • Injury Done To confirm your change.

If you have Android

The Android version of Emergency SOS works the same way, though you need to set it up ahead of time.

  • Open Settings App on your phone.
  • Tap Security and emergency > Emergency SOS.

From here, you can customize what happens when you use Emergency SOS. You have the option to sound the alarm or keep quiet, call an emergency number of your choice, share updates and location information with your emergency contacts, and record a video.

To access emergency SOS on an Android phone, quickly press the power button five times ৷

On a Samsung phone, the steps may vary slightly. If the above method does not work, open it SettingsSearch Advanced featuresThen tap Send SOS message. From here, you can choose your emergency contacts.

Here’s how to add urgent contacts to Google Pixel and other versions of Android:

  • Open Security App and Sign in With your Google Account.
  • You will be asked to add an emergency contact. Scroll through or search for a contact and Tap the name To continue.
  • Next, you can add medical information if you haven’t already.
  • Tap Done To make sure

