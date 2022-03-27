Tech how-to: Use your voice to control your TV



These same time-saving policies can be applied to your TV. You can talk about searching for movies, controlling the volume, pausing, rewinding, skipping the next episode, and more.

Fire TV

Some TVs from Amazon, Toshiba, and Insignia brands come with built-in Fire TV. With Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, you can browse apps, movies and shows with your voice, check the weather and game scores, launch content and much more.

It’s as simple as pressing a button:

Hold on Voice button Ask your remote and Alexa what you want (you don’t have to say “Alexa”), then release the button.

Ask your remote and Alexa what you want (you don’t have to say “Alexa”), then release the button. You can search for a movie genre, actor, channel, break, skip, turn down the volume, and more.

Try these commands: pause, play, restart, show me a movie with Tom Hardy, go home, go to prime video, mute, switch to playstation.

If you have a Fire TV stick, it probably comes with a bundle Alexa voice remote . You can buy the remote separately if you need it.

Years

Brands like TCL, Sharp, RCA, and Sanyo make TVs with Roku TV built-in. Some come with a voice remote, which you can purchase separately if you do not have one. Tap or click here to get one for about ড 20 .

All you have to do is press a button and talk:

Press and hold Microphone button Speak your request, then release the button.

Speak your request, then release the button. Try searching for specific movies or TV shows. You can try a category or style. Open the streaming app, pause and rewind content, and browse music.

Or use one of these commands: find movies with John Travolta, show me episodes of “The Queen’s Gambit”, find horror movies, turn on Disney + and hide captions.

Chromecast

Google’s Chromecast Dongle turns any TV into a smart TV, complete with streaming features and voice control. The latest model comes with a Chromecast voice remote. If you have an older model, it may be difficult to find a remote that is available for purchase by yourself.

You don’t even have to say “Hey Google” to control your Chromecast with your voice:

Press and hold Google Assistant Button Open the microphone.

Open the microphone. Ask a question or say an order. Try these: Open Netflix, play “Iron Man”, go back 10 seconds and the next episode.

VGO

Vizio’s smart remote has been integrated with the sets produced in the last few years. You can purchase directly from VGO or make a pick up Compatible option for around $ 15 on Amazon .

Remote lets you browse content, change inputs, change volume, launch apps, check the weather, and more.

Press and hold Microphone button And say your orders.

And say your orders. Try using these commands: Show me Family Movies, Show me animated movies, Switch to HDMI 2, Pause, Set to Volume 5, Play “Modern Family” on Peacock and open YouTube.

Samsung

You can control your Samsung TV using Bixby, Alexa or Google Assistant depending on the model year.

To set up Bixby with your Samsung TV:

Go Settings > General On your TV, then select Voice .

> On your TV, then select . Select Voice assistant And select Bixby Then select All right .

And select Then select . Use Bixby voice settings to select your language, voice response and word response

Next, press Microphone button Say “Hi, Bixby” to your TV remote and start giving commands.

You will need an Amazon account to set up Alexa with your Samsung TV:

Go Settings > General On your TV, then select Voice .

> On your TV, then select . Select Voice assistant And select Alexa Then select All right .

And select Then select . Scan the QR code on the screen using your phone’s camera.

You will be taken to Amazon’s website. Sign in and tap on your Amazon account Allow on your phone .

. Follow the instructions on the TV screen to finish setting up Alexa.

Press your remote Microphone button And say “Alexa” to start giving commands.

You will need a Google Account to set up Google Assistant with your Samsung TV:

Go Settings > General On your TV, then select Voice .

> On your TV, then select . Select Voice assistant And select Google Assistant Then select All right .

And select Then select . Select “I understand” To agree to the terms.

To agree to the terms. Use your phone to navigate the website shown on your TV screen.

Tap Let’s get started Then Open To open Google Assistant on your phone.

Then To open Google Assistant on your phone. Sign in to your account, then tap Continue .

. Tap Next When your phone finds your TV.

When your phone finds your TV. Tap Yes Make sure your TV code matches the code on your phone.

Make sure your TV code matches the code on your phone. Tap Allow To allow your TV to access your phone on your phone.

To allow your TV to access your phone on your phone. Press the remote Microphone button And speak up for your request.

