Tech Shakes Up the Supermarket

The grocery retailer is likely to be the most seen place to see the ripple results of technological adjustments on customers, corporations and American staff.

That’s an perception from my colleague Sapna Maheshwari, who just lately wrote about the ways in which pandemic-related alterations in meals purchasing are making grocery shops extra like Amazon warehouses.

We talked about the shake-up from what’s thus far a comparatively small share of Individuals skipping the grocery store to order on-line, and the way shops and their staff are navigating the unknown way forward for groceries.

Shira: What’s new in Individuals’ grocery purchasing habits, and what does that imply for shops?

Sapna: The most important change is that many extra folks throughout the pandemic began ordering groceries on-line to choose up at shops or for deliveries at residence. Procuring on-line grew rapidly, nevertheless it’s nonetheless not big. Folks in the trade informed me that it’s lower than 10 p.c of grocery shopping for now.