TECH TIPS: 5 useful tricks you’ll wish someone told you sooner



On the earth of tech, there’s a slew of recent options and hidden tricks hiding in your on a regular basis units.

Ever surprise what the key white dot within the iPhone climate app means? I noticed it in my each day forecast and thought, “What on this planet is that?” Faucet or click on right here to resolve this tech thriller .

Typically “hidden” isn’t a superb factor. Take the hidden map in Google Photographs that exhibits you in every single place you’ve been — and each picture you took there. Faucet or click on right here to cease this monitoring .

I’ve a ton of tech tricks up my sleeve. We’ll begin with a standard drawback: Getting a stranger to answer a chilly e-mail.

1. Get a whole stranger to learn your e-mail

Chilly-calling is hard. Nobody solutions their telephone anymore. Chilly-emailing is simpler, however how do you not find yourself within the trash folder?

All of it begins with the topic line. Get the recipient’s consideration with the primary 5 phrases within the topic line. Make the topic private by utilizing “Referred to you by” or “Fast query” with the particular person’s title.

Within the physique of the e-mail itself, get to the purpose. If you have a mutual acquaintance, embody that particular person’s title within the first sentence. Write like you’re speaking to the particular person. Keep away from corporate-speak like “synergy” or “paradigms.”

Make sure to inform the particular person what you need, and be particular. And don’t neglect to proofread earlier than you hit ship.

Questioning whether or not someone learn your e-mail? Faucet or click on right here for strategies to inform if you’re nonetheless sitting in unread .

2. Purchase reward playing cards at a reduction (or promote ones you don’t need)

When you’re shopping for reward playing cards on-line, you can go on to the location you need to store at — however right here’s the key. There are specialty websites that promote reward playing cards at a reduction. Professional-tip: Don’t Google low cost reward playing cards. You’ll in all probability find yourself at a rip-off web site.

Two reputable websites that promote discounted reward playing cards are CardCash.com and Increase.com . Now, in fact, there’s a threat that scammers could have entry to the reward card numbers. If you purchase any discounted reward playing cards on-line, make sure you redeem the quantity as quickly as attainable. And if you have reward playing cards you’re not utilizing, these websites will purchase your unused reward playing cards, too.

Procuring on Amazon? I put collectively an inventory of fast and simple methods to economize . It is a must-read!

(*5*)

3. Enhance your TV’s image

Hidden deep in your TV’s settings menu is an choice known as movement smoothing. It sounds good, however you need to disable this characteristic.

Movement smoothing artificially provides frames to no matter you’re watching. It’s generally known as the cleaning soap opera impact if that helps you think about how this seems to be. Movement smoothing will be useful when you’re watching sports activities or taking part in video video games.

Quick-moving content material is quite a bit clearer, however there’s a draw back. A soccer transferring quick throughout the display screen seems to be pretend as extra frames are added. With video video games, movement smoothing provides lag.

Faucet or click on right here for instructions to show this setting off on a Samsung, Roku TV, LG, Panasonic, Android TV, or Vizio. And whereas you’re in there tweaking issues, you’ll in all probability like cinema or film mode finest for no matter you’re watching.

If you’re on Fb, you may need years and years of posts and photographs seen to anybody on the web. Relying on what you’ve posted, that’s troubling.

Take a second to ensure your previous Fb posts aren’t seen to only any one who comes throughout your profile. Right here’s how.

In your Fb account settings, go to Privateness Instruments and Settings .

. Below Your Exercise, discover the part that claims, Restrict the Viewers for Previous Posts on Your Timeline.

Right here, Fb will change something you share publicly or with pals of pals to accessible solely to your folks. With all of the scammers and trolls on-line, it’s a wise transfer to reduce your digital footprint.

Fb has a shiny new Privateness Middle to assist you hold tabs on what it collects and is aware of about you. Faucet or click on right here for tricks to navigate it .

5. Channel James Bond and discuss secretly

You need to change texts and footage with one other particular person, and you don’t need any random one who picks up your telephone to see them. There are completely harmless causes for this, like snoopy roommates or youngsters who all the time decide up your telephone. There are a couple of methods to do that with out downloading any shady apps.

One choice is to make use of a Google Doc. Be sure that you each have entry to the Doc, however delve into the Share Settings menu. Right here, you can disallow the opposite particular person from downloading, printing, copying, or sharing it.

If you have an iPhone, use the Notes app. Below Share Choices, select Can Make Modifications. Ship your notice by textual content or e-mail. The particular person you’ve added to the notice could make adjustments, as can you. You possibly can talk privately, and it will not present up in your textual content messages.

Searching for different methods to maintain your conversations non-public? Faucet or click on for strategies to encrypt your emails and messages .

Bonus Tip: A unbelievable story about hackers hitting a hospital up for ransomware

Ransomware hackers lately hit a hospital, and all the pieces from the cardiac machines to IV pumps stopped working. Docs and nurses had to make use of pen and paper. There have been no digital affected person information. However what occurred when the hackers came upon it was a hospital will undoubtedly shock you.

Take a look at my podcast “Kim Komando Explains” on Apple, Google Podcasts , Spotify , or your favourite podcast participant.

Take heed to the podcast right here or wherever you get your podcasts. Simply seek for my final title, “Komando.”

What digital way of life questions do you have? Name Kim’s nationwide radio present and faucet or click on right here to search out it in your native radio station. You possibly can take heed to or watch The Kim Komando Present in your telephone, pill, tv, or pc. Or faucet or click on right here for Kim’s free podcasts.

Copyright 2022, WestStar Multimedia Leisure. All rights reserved. By clicking the procuring hyperlinks, you’re supporting my analysis. As an Amazon Affiliate, I earn a small fee from qualifying purchases. I solely advocate merchandise I imagine in.

Find out about all the most recent expertise on The Kim Komando Present, the nation’s largest weekend radio discuss present. Kim takes calls and dispenses recommendation on at present’s digital way of life, from smartphones and tablets to on-line privateness and information hacks. For her each day ideas, free newsletters, and extra, go to her web site at Komando.com.