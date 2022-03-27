Tech you didn’t know you needed — 10 handy gadgets worth buying



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In the world of consumer technology, there is always something new to buy. Want to know a secret? Many upgrades are not worth your money and time.

That 8K TV? Not necessary until more supported content. Expensive HDMI cable? Gold plating looks beautiful, but cheap ones do the same.

But there are technical stand-outs that you will truly use and appreciate. Here are ten things I use all the time, and you will too.

Keep tea or coffee hot throughout the day

There’s nothing like the annoyance of going back to your morning drink – tea in my case – and realizing it’s cold. I finally pulled the trigger on one Ember smart mug . I know it’s expensive, but listen to me. My tea stays hot even if I forget for an hour.

Choose your preferred temperature between 120 and 135 degrees (I prefer 135 by default), and keep your drink hot for up to 80 minutes on a single charge. Smart enough to shut yourself off when empty or if you don’t touch the mug in two hours.

Looking for a more affordable alternative? Here’s a simple mug warmer that you can get for around $ 12 .

A DVR for cord cutting

You’ve joined the streaming revolution, but how can you record your show without your cable-owned DVR? Buy your own. There are many options and it comes down to how much storage space you want.

Amazon Fire Recast is a solid option. This model Can record two shows simultaneously and save up to 75 hours of HD programming.

If you are a fan of TV and sports, There is a more powerful alternative . Record up to four shows at once and save up to 150 HD hours. Pair it with an Alexa-enabled device and you can manage your recordings with your voice.

Compressed air that never runs out

Compressed air is great for removing dust and dirt from all the small cracks in your gadget. The problem? It’s expensive – not to mention how annoying it is when you’re halfway through cleaning up your messy keyboard.

Instead, give it a try Compressed air electric duster . These things can be severely powerful and can explode debris as well as canned air. It blows at a speed of 67.5 miles per hour. It has a simple built-in light for dark, hard to reach places.

Let someone else vacuum and mop

It took me a long time to get into the robot vacuum bandwagon. I have it now, I’m not going back. Of course, sometimes I have to rescue my vacuum from a tight spot, but I can’t complain when it takes all day to vacuum my floor.

There are lots of brands and price points. Went with iRobot Braava Jet M6 . It vacuums and mops and you can also send it to delete a drop with the help of voice commands. That’s easy. It maps your home, so the more you use it, the smarter it becomes

On a tight budget? This model from Eufy Gets great reviews.

A solar charger for your phone and tablet

Power banks are great to be around, but what if you lose power? Or maybe you’re going on a camping trip without too much access to electricity or even a long flight. Solar charging stations have come a long way.

It’s under 50 And a phone can charge 10 times or a tablet three to four times

A good way to light a candle

I don’t like working with lighter liquids, and buying lighters is just a waste to throw away later. I’m an upgrade Electric lighter which is charged via USB .

These lighters use a powerful electric vibration to illuminate, which makes it easy to illuminate the grill on windy days. I like that. It is charged via a micro USB cable in about an hour.

Make sure no one is listening

Is the Big Tech Company listening to you? This is a complex question. Smart speakers and smart assistants are accidentally triggered all the time. Here’s how to turn them off completely . Companies like Facebook don’t do that Need Listen because they collect a lot of your data in other ways.

If you are worried about someone listening while you are having a private conversation or a sensitive meeting, do not take the opportunity. Many newer devices (such as your phone or laptop) have software-controlled microphones, so there is no physical switch to disable the microphone.

Such products Mic-Lock Microphone Blocker This is designed to work around. The mic-lock has a semiconductor circuit that mimics a live microphone. This technique disables your device’s microphone and blocks all audio.

When you went into a car light

You’re in a hurry, finally get in the car and it won’t start. Take things in stride and try not focus too much on the problem. This Portable jump starter Required for any driver. You may not need it often, but it is a life saver when you do.

It can jump-start the engine up to a V8. As a nice bonus, it has a powerful LED flashlight, power bank with USB data port, compass, thermometer, reflector strip and emergency alarm.

Robot bartender to make your favorite drink

Okay, you may not be technically Need This one, but I had to include it. Bartesian premium cocktail machine Like a Keurig for cocktails.

Choose a pod pop, a mix of energy and hits of your choice. After a few seconds, you have the perfect margarita, cosmo or whatever you like.

Get fuzzy off your couch and clothes

It’s one of those “Hey, why didn’t anyone tell me it existed?” The opacity in product couches, chairs and other furniture can show their ratty. The same goes for blankets, pillows, sweaters and other peeling prone clothing.

Fabric shavers gently remove lint to give your fabric a fresh look. I like this one from Philips . It runs on AA batteries and can buzz through your couch cushions in just a few minutes.

Bonus tip: Here are 5 ways to clear your photos before it’s too late

We all have a lot more photos than we know what to do Between your physical album and the digital images stuck on your phone and computer, you probably have so many pictures that it’s hard to organize. I am sharing smart techniques to clean up your huge photo collection in this episode.

Check out my podcast “Kim Commando Explanation” Apples , Google Podcast , Spotify Or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you find your podcast . Just search for my last name, “Commando.”

Do you have digital lifestyle questions? Call Kim’s national radio show and Tap or click here to find it on your local radio station . You can hear or see Kim Commando Show On your phone, tablet, television or computer. Or tap or click here for Kim’s free podcast.

Copyright 2022, Westster Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved. By clicking on the purchase link, you are supporting my research. As an Amazon affiliate, I earn a small commission from qualified purchases. I only recommend products I believe in.