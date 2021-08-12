Starlink Plan: Geo-Airtel Holiday! Musk’s Internet service to be launched, beta users paying so much for a month – Elon Musk says on Twitter that their satellite-based internet service Starlink will soon be in India

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said on Twitter that his aerospace company SpaceX may soon launch satellite-based internet service Starlink in India. Musk responded to a Twitter post that the company was looking into how the country’s regulatory approval process would work for Starlink.“The regulatory approval process is being explored,” he said.

Starlink recently shipped 100,000 terminal customers. The project aims to provide global broadband connectivity through clusters of satellites. SpaceX launched satellite launches in November 2019 and launched a बी 99 (Rs. 7,223) monthly beta program for customers to choose from almost a year later.

SpaceX has launched more than 1,700 satellites so far

Since that time, SpaceX has launched more than 1,700 satellites and received more than half a million additional orders for the service – in addition to the 100,000 shipped terminals, TechCrunch said in its report.

Starlink has several beta subscribers in remote or rural areas

Many of Starlink’s beta customers live in remote or rural areas where the use of traditional broadband is not limited or non-existent. Customers pay an advance price of $ 499 for the service, which includes a starter kit to get them off the ground: a user terminal (affectionately referred to as “Dishi McFlatface” by SpaceX), Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables and mounting tripod.

This is the goal of the company

The company aims to launch approximately 30,000 Starlink satellites in Orbit and expand its user pool to millions of customers.

