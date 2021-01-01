tecno launches new budget smartphone 7000 mah battery mobile

Tecno pova 2 price in india: Tecno has launched its new smartphone in India, which is named Tecno pova 2. It is a budget phone and has a 7000 mAh battery, approx 7 inches (6.9 inches) display. Also, the company has given a great design in it. It has a punch hole cutout. Let us tell you that the company launched the Techno Powa series last year.

Tecno POVA 2 specifications

Tecno Powa 2 has a 6.9-inch FullHD dot-in display, which has a punch hole cutout in the top center, which houses the selfie camera. This phone comes with MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. MicroSD card can be put in it. Running on Android 11 based XOS custom skin, this phone comes with 7000 mAh battery. It has an 18W fast charger.

Tecno POVA 2 camera

Talking about the camera setup of this Tecno smartphone, it has an 18-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back panel. It has an 8-megapixel secondary lens. Apart from this, the other two cameras are of 2-2 megapixels. Also, this phone has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

Talking about the connectivity of Tecno POVA 2, it has a side mounted fingerprint scanner, which is used to unlock the locked phone. Talking about connectivity, it has 4G LTE, Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and Type C USB cable.

Tecno POVA 2 price in India

Tecno POVA 2 has been launched in two variants, which are 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The initial variant is priced at Rs 10,999, while the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 12,999. It will also get a discount of Rs 500 by Amazon, which will be for a limited time. This phone comes in Silver, Black color. It can be purchased from Amazon from August 5.





