Tecno Phantom X Launched in India 48MP Dual Selfie Camera Know Price and Feature – Tecno Phantom X with 48MP Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India, Know Price and Features

Tecno has launched its premium phone Phantom X in India. Tecno Phantom X is the first phone with curved AMOLED 90Hz display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor and 4,700mAh battery. It comes with two color variants, its price in India has been fixed at Rs 25,999. It has two selfie cameras of 48MP and 8MP.

phone price and cell

The Tecno Phantom X smartphone comes in Summer Sunset and Iceland Blue. The price of this phone is Rs 25,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB variants. Tecno Phantom X can be purchased from Amazon from May 4. Along with this, the company is offering a complimentary Bluetooth speaker for Rs 2,999. Along with this, the option of one-time screen replacement is also given.

Tecno Phantom X Specifications

In this phone, users are given a 6.7-inch full-HD + curved AMOLED 90Hz display. It supports Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has MediaTek Helio G95 processor, with Mali G57 GPU support. This phone is paired with 8GB + 5GB virtual RAM and 256GB UFS2.1 storage. The phone comes with 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

two selfie cameras

Talking about the camera, it has a 50MP primary rear camera, 8MP ultra wide and another 13MP camera. For selfies and video calls, users are given a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The phone runs on Android 11 based HiOS 7.6. The Tecno Phantom X comes with the same fingerprint sensor as the display, VC liquid cooling system, a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.