Tecno Pova 5G smartphone launch date confirmed, will get 6,000mAh battery with 50MP camera, know the price

Tecno is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone maker will present Tecno Pova 5G in India on February 8. It is being said to give a strong battery of 6,000mAh in this smartphone. Tecno Pova 5G has features like 120Hz display and triple rear cameras. Along with this, fast charging of 18W is also provided. Tecno Powa 5G will come with a memory fusion technology that can expand the RAM capacity up to 11GB.

While sharing this information with its Twitter handle, TECNO Mobile India informed that it will be launched on February 8 this year. Fusion technology has been added to increase RAM in this. Its information was made public on Saturday. Let us know what special things are being given in it.

specification

Launched in Nigeria, Tecno Pova 5G sports a 6.95-inch HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Tecno smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, which consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor and an AI lens. The Tecno Pova 5G packs a 16MP selfie camera at the front with dual-LED flash. Apart from this, this phone comes with 128GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It offers a 6,000mAh battery pack with 18W charging support.

Tecno Pova 5G Price

The Tecno Pova 5G has been launched in Nigeria with a price tag of NGN 129,000 (approximately Rs 23,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant only and is likely to be similar in India. This phone is being offered in Dazzle Black, Polar Silver and Power Blue colors.