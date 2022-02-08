Tecno Pova launches its first 5G smartphone in India know what is the price and features

Smartphone maker Tecno has launched its first 5G smartphone in India. The company has introduced this phone in the name of Tecno Pova 5G. Strong battery is being given in this smartphone. Will come with 6000mAh and 50MP camera. This smartphone has been introduced with Full HD + display and 120Hz refresh rate. It offers MediaTeck processor. Earlier Tecno Pova 5G was launched in Nigeria.

Tecno Pova 5G smartphone offers two RAM variants. It offers 8GB RAM and 3GB RAM. This smartphone supports 5G to 11 gadgets. Android 11 based HiOS 8.0 has been given in Tecno Pova 5G. Apart from this, the phone has a 6.95-inch HD Plus display with a resolution of 1080×2460 pixels. The refresh rate of the display is 120Hz. The phone has MediaTek Dimension 900 processor, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

techno smartphone price

Tecno Pova 5G price in India is Rs 19,999. According to the information, the first cell of this phone will come on February 14. It has been offered by the company that customers who buy Tecno Pova 5G in the first sale will get a free power bank of Rs 1,999.

Tecno Pova 5G Camera and Battery

Talking about this Tecno smartphone, triple rear camera setup has been given in it. Its primary lens has been given 50 megapixels. The second lens is 13 megapixels and the third lens is 2 megapixels. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the same time, this smartphone has a 6000mAh battery, with which 18W fast charging has been given.

What else for connectivity

For connectivity, this smartphone has DTS speaker, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C port, FM radio and 3.5mm headphone jack.