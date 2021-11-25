TECNO SPARK 8 smartphone with RAM variant launched in India under Rs 11,000 with 5000mAh battery

This phone comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 11 with HiOS v7.6 on top. It is available with 6.56-inch HD + (720×1,612 pixels) and pixel density of 269ppi. Tecno Spark 8 has been brought in 4GB RAM and 64GB variant

Tecno Spark 8 has now been introduced in India in a new 4GB RAM variant. It differs in many features from the old variant phone of Tecno Spark 8, which was officially introduced in September this year. The latest variant flaunts a 6.56-inch display, 16-megapixel AI dual rear camera and is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 gaming SoC. Like other variants of Tecno Spark 8, the new variant can also be bought in three color options.

Tecno Spark 8 Specifications

This phone comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 11 with HiOS v7.6 on top. It is available with 6.56-inch HD + (720×1,612 pixels) and pixel density of 269ppi. Tecno Spark 8 has been brought in 4GB RAM and 64GB variant, earlier it was brought in 2GB RAM variant for Rs 7,999. The new variant phone of Tecno Spark 8 is available in Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Clan and Iris Purple color options. This phone is offering 18W charging with 5000mAh battery pack.

camera

Talking about the back camera of this phone, the primary camera of 16 megapixels has been given in it. At the same time, an AL lens is being given. For selfie and video calling, you are being given an 8 MP front camera. Modes for the rear cameras include AI Beauty, Smile Shot, AI Portrait, HDR, AR Shot, Filters, Time-lapse, Panorama, Video Bokehand, Slow Motion and more. For selfies, like the vanilla model, the new variant also gets dual front flash. It also supports wide selfie and AR shot modes.

Tecno Spark 8 price in India and offers

10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant of Tecno Spark 8 in India. With this phone, you are being given Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 799. Tecno Spark 8 is available in India for Rs 7,999 for 2GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs 9,299 for 3GB + 32GB storage variant.

This phone will also get it

Tecno Spark 8 comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Micro-USB and 3.5mm headphone jack. It is also equipped with DTS stereo sound effects. The new Tecno Spark 8 variant comes with Indian Language Support feature that allows users to interact in select local languages. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor. It also has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.