Tecno Spark 8T 50 megapixel camera smartphone offer price under 10000 rupees disocunt know all about this – Sale is over! Now great offer on 50 megapixel Tecno Spark 8T, buy it for less than 10 thousand

Sunday i.e. 8th May was the last day of Amazon Summer Sale. But if you missed out on getting a smartphone with discounts and offers in this sale, then there is still a chance. The mobile and accessories store on Amazon is still offering discounts on branded smartphones like Realme, Tecno, Vivo, Oppo. If your budget is less than 10 thousand rupees and you want a phone with a good camera, then you can think about Tecno Spark 8T. This smartphone has a 50MP rear camera. Let us tell you about all the offers available on Tecno Spark 8T on Amazon.

Tecno Spark 8T Price, Offers

Tecno Spark 8T smartphone is listed on Amazon for Rs 9,899. An exchange offer of up to Rs 9,400 is also being given on the phone. Apart from this, 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs 1,500) will also be available on taking the handset with Bank of Baroda credit card. The phone also has no cost EMI offer. There will be an EMI of Rs 1652 per month on taking the handset with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Whereas the standard EMI will be Rs 466. The phone can be taken in Atlantic Blue and Turquoise Cyan colors.

Tecno Spark 8T Specifications

Tecno Spark 8T flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with FullHD+ resolution. The screen-to-body ratio is 91.3 percent and the aspect ratio is 20: 9. MediaTek Helio G35 processor has been given in the handset. The phone has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be expanded via microSD card.

Now the biggest feature of the phone, that is, the camera. Tecno Spark 8T sports a dual camera setup at the rear that comes with a 50-megapixel primary AI lens. The rear camera has features like Bokeh, Portrait Mode. At the same time, an 8-megapixel front camera has been given in the handset for selfie lovers. To give power to the phone, 10W charging is available with 5000mAh battery. For connectivity, Tecno Spark 8T includes Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM card slot, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, A-GPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.